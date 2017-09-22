Transparent is the rare TV show held up as a symbol of the Obama era to return in 2017 without piling on references to Donald Trump. But the fourth season of the soulful Amazon dramedy about a Los Angeles family whose onetime patriarch transitions genders at age 68 could, if you wanted, be read as one long subtweet of wall builders. It’s a 10-episode riff on the concept of borders, with a riskier and more explicit political theme than most other shows would dare.

That hot-button theme? Drumroll ... the Israel-Palestine conflict. Yes, really. Maura Pfefferman, having returned to academia, is invited to lecture at an Israeli conference on gender and Judaism. One of her adult children tags along—followed, after a shocking Holy Land revelation, by the rest of the Pfeffermans. Ali, the youngest and wokest of Maura’s three kids, connects with an activist named Lyfe who shows her around Ramallah. Her growing distress about the plight of Palestinians complicates what would otherwise be an intergenerational Birthright trip.

The borders motif plays out in smaller ways, too. The family’s gorgeous home in the Pacific Palisades is being Airbnb’d to an odd German family who’s hostile to any Pfeffermans living in the basement unit. The lonely but overbearing Shelly moves in with Josh, collapsing the mother-son buffer zone. Sarah and Len consider letting another lover into their de facto marriage. Alia Shawkat’s groovy preschool teacher, a new addition, observes that deception often takes the place of boundaries in relationships: “You compartmentalize. ... It’s human.” Jason Mantzoukas, playing a reformed pothead, says, “Boundaries are how people tell other people what they need.” In every case, you see the value of borders maintained conscientiously—but often, peace comes from opening up.

Three years after its initial wave of acclaim, Transparent is as beautiful television as ever, making great use of the hard-won familiarity between its audience and its characters. Previous seasons reveled in the self-involved Pfeffermans torturing themselves, but the show now eases off the pain and lets its characters just live, somewhat contentedly, for a bit. Deep thinking about sex as a source of both trauma and healing obviously informed the scripts, too. An early scene, for example, has Ali being interviewed by college administrators looking into harassment allegations against her former lover and boss. “Nothing was done to me here, do you understand?” she says. A Pfefferman is, for once, not triggered.