Midway through the first episode of The Deuce, premiering on HBO Sunday night, Candy (Maggie Gyllenhaal), a veteran sex worker, explains to a nervous teenage client whose encounter with her has ended prematurely why he can’t try again without paying for it. “It doesn’t seem fair,” the boy complains, evolving from shy nervousness to nasty petulance in a blink. Candy asks what his father does, and when the teenager replies that he owns a car dealership, she issues a free lesson in the principles of work. If his father sells a car, she explains, “he doesn’t give the easy customer two cars for the price of one, right? This is my job, Stewart.”

It’s a scene that has David Simon’s DNA running through it. Candy, distilling the tenets of capitalism from micro to macroeconomics, could be Stringer Bell lecturing street dealers on supply and demand. And The Deuce, like The Wire, is about infinitely more than the industry it’s profiling—in this case, sex in 1970s Times Square rather than drugs in early-aughts Baltimore. There are familiar faces, too (the kick from seeing Cheese and Chris Partlow in bell-bottoms would be worth the HBO subscription alone). But it’s in the scope of its story and the complexity of its characters that The Deuce (created by Simon and George Pelecanos) comes the closest to Simon’s earlier masterpiece. It’s about the sex trade, but also about the weirdness of human sexuality; there are Mafiosi gangsters and corrupt cops and selfish journalists and new pornographers. The playing field is different but the game—and the rules—are the same.

That’s not to say it’s perfect. The eight episodes that make up the first season are clear preamble for the main story to be told later, a maddening hallmark of streaming shows that appears to be catching on with episodic TV. The fact that James Franco plays not one primary character but two—twin brothers Vincent and Frankie Martino—feels intended to make some kind of point about duality and nature/nurture that’s presumably being saved for a subsequent season. Visually, though, the show is richer than anything Simon’s done before, thanks in large part to Michelle MacLaren, the Breaking Bad and Game of Thrones alumna who directed the first and last episode. Painstakingly, with everything from typography to body hair, the show recreates 1971 Midtown Manhattan in all its seamy, squalid disorder.

The 90-minute pilot, made available to stream in August, is maybe the series’s finest episode, setting up the manifold characters and their various arcs with a structure that loosens considerably later on. In the first scene, a drunken man in a bar cajoles the woman he’s sitting with to “give me something I can’t get at home”—an early explanation for the thriving prostitution industry in the stretch of 42nd Street known as “the Deuce.” Vincent (James Franco), the bartender, works double shifts in bars on both sides of the river to support his feckless wife (Zoe Kazan) and their two children. He’s further beleaguered by his twin brother Frankie (also Franco), a profligate gambler who’s distinguishable from Vincent only in his gum chewing and his radiant, jittery douchebag energy.