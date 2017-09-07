Don’t Miss

‘What More Do You Need’Megan Garber reads What Happened, Hillary Clinton’s latest memoir, in which the politician has become cautiously diaristic.

Katie Posner

The Business of Creativity

Why I’m Still Trying to Get a Book Deal After 10 YearsAnjali Enjeti explains her dedication to becoming a published author and how her approach has changed over the last decade.

Marjorie Liu on the Road to Making MonstressLenika Cruz interviews the writer about working for Marvel, the loneliness of novel-writing, and why her epic-fantasy comic series is mostly populated by women and characters of color.

A24

Film

Yorgos Lanthimos on His New Film The Killing of a Sacred DeerDavid Sims chats with the director of The Lobster about the dark premise of his follow-up, working with stars like Colin Farrell and Nicole Kidman, and his unique sensibility.

Mother! Is a Stunning, Ferocious Head TripChristopher Orr watches the writer-director Darren Aronofsky’s metaphor-rich horror movie, a work of amazing ambition that’s definitely not for everybody.

Hollywood Moguls Are the New AuteursDavid Sims unpacks the news that Star Wars: Episode IX director Colin Trevorrow lost his job after clashing with the real power behind the franchise: the producer Kathleen Kennedy.

First They Killed My Father Is a Surprising, Devastating TriumphDavid Sims praises Angelina Jolie’s new film, which follows the Cambodian Civil War and the brutal Khmer Rouge regime through the eyes of a young girl.

Justina Mintz / HBO

TV

Insecure and the Fiction of PossibilityMegan Garber reviews the HBO show’s Season 2 finale, which takes a Sliding Doors approach to its characters’ lives to masterful effect.

The Strange Confusion of Top of the Lake: China GirlSophie Gilbert thinks Elisabeth Moss, Nicole Kidman, and Gwendoline Christie star in a recurring series gone very wrong.

Darkness on the Edge of Broad CitySpencer Kornhaber says the manic-pixie yas kweens squirm under Trump in Season 4.

Better Things Is Almost Perfect TelevisionSophie Gilbert calls the FX comedy-drama by Pamela Adlon one of the sharpest and most poignant shows in recent memory.

The Apolitical Politics of the Celebrity Hurricane TelethonSpencer Kornhaber writes that amid raising $44 million, Stevie Wonder and Beyoncé blew past the question of whether it’d be divisive to talk about climate change.

Will Netflix or HBO Dominate the 2017 Emmy Awards?Sophie Gilbert takes a look at what to expect from the 69th ceremony honoring the best of television.

Colin Young-Wolff / AP

Music

Princess Nokia’s Brash, Oddball RapSpencer Kornhaber listens to the young artist’s 1992 Deluxe, a super-fun, smart celebration of how identity is tied to culture.

The False Prophets of Protest MusicSpencer Kornhaber dismisses the political rock of members of Rage Against the Machine, Public Enemy, and Cypress Hill as seeming immediately obsolete.

Doug McLean

Books

Jenny Zhang: ‘Tiny Stories’ Are Vital to LiteratureJoe Fassler talks to the Sour Heart author about Roberto Bolaño’s “Dance Card,” humanizing minor characters through irreverence, and homing in on history’s footnotes.

A Novel That Imagines a World Without BeesTori Latham analyzes Maja Lunde’s climate-fiction debut, which uses species extinction to ask its human characters: What’s more important, self-interest or sacrifice?

Eka Kurniawan’s Darkly Comic Tale of BoyhoodJane Yong Kim believes Vengeance Is Mine, All Others Pay Cash is a surreal, poignant account of a teen attempting to become a man.