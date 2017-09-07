Don’t Miss

The Remarkable Rise of Tiffany Haddish—Michael P. Jeffries writes that the standup and Girls Trip star’s success points to how comedy has—and hasn’t—changed for women and entertainers of color.

Warner Bros.

Film

Why Is Hollywood Developing Three Different Joker Movies?—David Sims believes the flurry of news about multiple films featuring Batman’s chief villain shows just how desperate the industry is becoming.

33 Movies to Watch This Oscar Season—David Sims looks at the buzzy biopics and indie hits filling theaters over the next few months.

It: A Solid but Conventional Shocker—Christopher Orr thinks the latest adaptation of Stephen King’s classic horror novel privileges CGI scares over dread and nuance.

Rebel in the Rye Is Phony Through and Through—David Sims says Danny Strong’s directorial debut starring Nicholas Hoult as J.D. Salinger misses the mark in trying to capture his unique talent.