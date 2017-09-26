Wioletta Greg’s story begins with waiting. “A christening shawl decorated with periwinkle and yellowed asparagus fern hung in the window of our stone house for nearly two years,” her young narrator tells us. “It tempted me with a little rose tucked in its folds, and I would have used it as a blanket for my dolls, but my mother wouldn’t let me go near it.” The shawl, we learn, is “a memento” symbolizing the absence of the narrator’s father, who was arrested for deserting from the army shortly before her birth. From the child’s-eye view, this ritualistic object takes on an aura of mystery and possibility. It clearly looms large among the adults—proof of a family’s religious piety, a show of support for an act of dissidence, and a sobering reminder of its consequences. Yet from where the young Wiola sits, the shawl has the allure of a plaything, a prop for make believe. Gently and efficiently, Greg has, in the space of a single page, given us ample introduction to Wiola’s private world, and to the historical moment into which she was born. Outside, in the fictional village of Hektary, somewhere in the Jurassic Highlands of southern Poland, seasons change and ducklings hatch. One day: When the christening shawl had faded and the periwinkle leaves had fallen onto the windowsill, a thin man with curly hair and a little moustache came into our house. After he saw me, he cried for a whole day, and he calmed down only when Poland started playing in the World Cup. Only later does Wiola begin to call the man “Daddy.”

Much of Swallowing Mercury—Greg's 2014 debut, translated into English this year by Eliza Marciniak—is composed of such scenes, quiet yet evocative, mundane yet vivid. Greg, who is a poet, writes sparely and evenly, attentive to detail but not overly reliant on it for metaphor or moral. In short chapters she strings together an episodic portrait of Wiola's childhood that is at once familiar to anyone who's been young and entirely specific to the experience of being young in the waning years of the Polish People's Republic. Without revealing years or ages outright, the book provides subtle cues about the passage of time in Wiola's family, in the village, and in the larger world that Greg keeps obliquely yet palpably in the background. (Marciniak, in a translator's note, helpfully explains several of the public events that Greg refers to, among them the Solidarity movement, the imposition of martial law, and the collapse of the Soviet Bloc.) "Disobeying my mother, I started sleeping with Blacky," Wiola says at the start of the second chapter, delivering a jolt—one that propels us further into the interior life of a girl who is hardly lonely yet very alone. Blacky, we quickly learn, is a cat. Wiola's rural childhood is marked by a scarcity of children; she lives with her parents and grandparents, who are frequently preoccupied with their own concerns, and human playmates are few and far between. But she has an ally in the cat: I spent the whole summer roaming the fields with Blacky. He showed me a different kind of geometry of the world, where boundaries are not marked by field margins overgrown with thistles and goosefoot, by cobbled roads, fences or tracks trodden by humans, but instead by light, sound and the elements. Throughout, Wiola draws on her powers of observation—honed by solitude—to keep herself company, finding wonder and strangeness within, and often beyond, the trappings of daily life that her busy cohabitants take for granted.