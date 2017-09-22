Jeff Bauman’s life story is a devastating and inspiring tale of loss and triumph over adversity: His legs were amputated above the knee after he was wounded in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, but with the aid of prosthetics, he learned to walk again. The fear I had going into Stronger, the film about Bauman’s recovery starring Jake Gyllenhaal, was that it would cram this genuinely wrenching material into the Hollywood “based on a true story” formula, resulting in a three-act movie of tragedy, love, and stirring achievement that exists primarily as a showcase for an Oscar campaign.

But Stronger, which is directed by David Gordon Green (a former indie darling with one of the most eclectic resumes in the film industry), distinguishes itself with its attention to detail and its focus not on the physical feat of Bauman’s rehabilitation, but on his interior battle with post-traumatic stress. The performances, particularly from Gyllenhaal and Tatiana Maslany (as Bauman’s girlfriend, Erin Hurley), are certainly Oscar-worthy, and the story arc largely follows the inspirational parabola of Hollywood screenwriting. But the movie shouldn’t be dismissed as just another real-life drama to catch on cable TV someday; Stronger is a profound, sensitively made gem.

When we meet Bauman, he’s a lovable, hard-drinking Bostonian working at the deli counter at Costco and trying (vainly) to win back Hurley’s heart after a recent breakup. After hearing that she’s running in the Boston Marathon, Bauman plants himself near the finish line to cheer her on and is wounded in the subsequent terrorist attack. Green keeps the horror of the incident at arm’s length at first (we see the explosion, in the distance, from Hurley’s perspective), though he fills in details later as Bauman begins to remember more about that terrible day.

Crucially, Green and the Stronger screenwriter John Pollono emphasize Bauman’s perspective, and are committed to closing the distance between his distressing situation and the audience. One beautifully shot scene set not long after the bombing illustrates Green’s approach: The director follows the first changing of Bauman’s leg dressings, where the doctors and nurses comfortingly advise him that some amputees choose to watch the procedure and others do not, and that there’s no wrong decision.