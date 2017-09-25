Midway through Stevie Wonder’s 1973 hit “Living for the City,” the music stops for a skit in which a black man arrives in New York City and is promptly arrested while crossing the street and sentenced to 10 years in prison. That passage, recorded more than four decades ago, speaks to some of the deeply entrenched problems that Colin Kaepernick—and, as of this past weekend, hundreds of other athletes—protests by kneeling during the national anthem.

So it’s not surprising that Wonder was among the first to bring Kaepernick’s gesture into the music world. At the Global Citizen Festival in Central Park on Saturday, the 67-year-old Wonder, helped by his son Kwame Morris, bent both knees—one for America and one, he said, for the world. A day later, he repeated the gesture with Dave Matthews Band at a concert in Charlottesville, Virginia, benefitting those affected by recent violence there. On the second occasion, he gave a speech mourning bigotry: “If I can see it, dammit, I know you can see it.”

Donald Trump’s “son of a bitch” comment alluding to Kaepernick and the resulting “take a knee” movement may seem like further confirmation that, under this reality-TV president, the cultural is newly political and vice versa. But entertainers have always been more than entertaining, as Wonder’s example shows. Kaepernick’s defiance, meanwhile, follows in a line that includes Jackie Robinson, Muhammad Ali, and the Olympic sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos. The biggest novelty in this latest chapter is just that the president is entering the fray.

The events of this past weekend also highlight the different roles that different kinds of entertainment play in the national discourse. “This is a job,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said to ABC News when defending Donald Trump’s call for protesting athletes to be fired. “And the employers have the right, when the players are working, to have rules.” He was calling for the NFL’s teams as private businesses to curtail First Amendment expressions for players—as they already do, in various ways. Trump’s desire for a shut-up-and-play paradigm to apply to national-anthem etiquette really isn’t far-fetched: “Sports has become a trillion-dollar global entity by projecting athletes, really, who are as bland and apolitical as possible so they don’t offend anybody in the audience,” Dave Zirin, the author of Game Over: How Politics Has Turned the Sports World Upside Down, told NPR in 2013.