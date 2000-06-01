"Winter is coming," they warned us, and the seventh season of Game of Thrones might have proved them right. But no one mentioned that winter in Westeros would coincide with so many troubling events in real-world politics. In this episode, Megan Garber, staff writer for The Atlantic, joins Radio Atlantic cohosts Alex Wagner and Matt Thompson for a conversation about lessons from the show, and other recent pop culture.
Two things to note:
- If you're not a Game of Thrones fan, or don't want to be spoiled, worry not: The second segment of our conversation (around the 16:30 mark) turns from the show to discuss recent movies, books, and TV shows with political lessons to offer.
- If you are a Game of Thrones fan, be forewarned: we discuss spoilers up to and including the final episode of season 7.
Links:
- “What Did Game of Thrones Accomplish This Year?” (Megan Garber, David Sims, and Lenika Cruz)
- “Game of Thrones and the Paradox of Female Beauty” (Megan Garber)
- “The Westeros Wing” (Emily Nussbaum, The New Yorker, July 2016)
- “Kit Harington Already Died Once” (Logan Hill, Esquire, May 2017)
- “Bartlet for America, Forever” (David Sims)
- “Ozark Is One Grim Peak TV Cocktail” (Sophie Gilbert)
- Americanah (Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, audiobook, narrated by Adjoa Andoh for Recorded Books)
- “Wonder Woman, Heroine of the Post-Truth Age” (Megan Garber)
- “Report: More Americans Willing to Accept Female Wonder Woman” (The Onion)
- “The Unprecedented Flooding in Houston, in Photos” (Alan Taylor)
- “Why Ordinary Citizens Are Acting As First Responders in Houston” (David Graham)
-
“I Saw His Humanity: 'Reveal' Host On Protecting Right-Wing Protester” (Kelly McEvers, NPR)
-