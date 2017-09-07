Protest music is thriving, if you want to hear it. A top-of-my-head assortment: Kendrick Lamar’s post-election self-interrogations, Sheer Mag’s resistance-minded retrofitting of Thin Lizzy, Vince Staples’s dizzying F.U. to the White House, and Lana Del Rey’s knowingly naïve pleas for world peace. Even the slick, chart-courting likes of Fifth Harmony have anthems about building bridges and not walls. Yet if your genre tastes or tribal affiliations or overpowering nostalgia for the WTO protests disqualify the above from being taken seriously—well, today you have the thudding debut by Prophets of Rage.

A super-group formed during the 2016 election because “dangerous times demand dangerous songs,” Prophets of Rage include members of Rage Against the Machine (among them the effects-pedals activist Tom Morello), Public Enemy (including Chuck D, the stern embodiment of rap’s political potential), and Cypress Hill (B-Real, the squeaky stoner of “Insane in the Brain”). Their protest-artists pedigree is mostly impeccable, and their initial outings saw them reworking old hits for today’s rallies. Outside the Republican National Convention, for example, Chuck D and B-Real aimed Zack de la Rocha’s lyrics in “Killing in the Name” at newly explicit targets. Now, it was “some of those up in Congress” who were “the same that burn crosses.”

Nine months into the Trump administration, any temptation to call such an effort overly ham-handed has been squelched. The chorus of Prophets of Rage’s “Unfuck the World” says “no hatred / fuck racists,” and the president’s response to the Charlottesville violence has made clear that the band is not simply stating the obvious. Yet over the 12 tracks of their self-titled debut, the Prophets seem stuck in an aesthetic bunker of nostalgia and self-satisfaction—an unfortunate place from which to launch a revolution.

On the opener, “Radical Eyes,” Chuck D booms that he’s feeling “rage-ified,” and that’s a handy term for the mode the album is in. It’s a lot like Rage Against the Machine, but it’s not the real thing. Rage’s Morello, drummer Brad Wilk, and bassist Tim Commerford dutifully rebuild the sound that shook ’90s radio: sludgy low end, drums marrying James Brown and “When the Levee Breaks,” and fluorescent guitars that might make you think of a video-poker machine announcing a jackpot. But in place of de la Rocha’s agitation there’s Chuck D’s steady preaching and—a big part of the problem—B-Real’s simplistic sneer. Their forgettable verses make way for choruses that loop-the-loop over mounting squall from Morello and Public Enemy’s DJ Lord. It’s as if mere repetition and noise might alchemize words into deeds.