Princess Nokia's "ABCs of New York" at first seems built on a simple gimmick. "A is for the apple, take a bite and spit it out," raps the 25-year-old rising star. "B is for bodega, eating on your mama couch." It's a list song, a nu-"10 Crack Commandments" or "Alphabet Aerobics," rendering America's biggest city in adult nursery-rhyme. But as the track unspools over a laid-back keys loop, the seemingly rigid format begins to break down. By the letter "G," for "ghetto girl," Princess Nokia is going off on half-verse tangents—"rainbow clothes / Baby hairs and well-done toes / Single mothers carry those bummy sneakers / What are those?" When she moves to the next letter, it's casual, unannounced; only afterwards do you realize "H" is for "Hunts Point." Now instead of her foisting the A-B-C concept on the listener, the listener's trying to find alphabetical meaning in her free-form journaling. In the final verse, the letters are swirled together, out of order. But "X" is unmissable: "Livin' in the city, you can never be a xenophobe." The way that song grabs attention with a simple idea and then complicates it, enlivens it, and gives it a little political charge is typical for Princess Nokia. She's one of the most fascinating new forces in music because of how she strikes a balance between high-minded concepts, social specificity, and the playfulness that only hip-hop can afford. Last year's self-released EP, 1992, is now available on streaming platforms with eight new tracks, essentially making it a full-fledged album: 1992 Deluxe. It's a great debut, teeming with the same kaleidoscopic possibility as the city she hails from.

Destiny Nicole Frasqueri has been releasing music under the name Princess Nokia for three years, and in some ways she seems a perfect match for an era in which identity—racial and otherwise—has become a newly explicit cultural focal point. “I am a Yoruba, Taino, Puerto Rican girl with really brown skin, full curly hair, and a spirit that does not quit,” she told Teen Vogue in a recent interview, and her lyrics celebrate other labels, too—nerd, tomboy, goth, ’90s kid, bruja. But one listen to 1992 makes clear that her appeal is less on-paper and more in-the-ear, with her identity inspiring intoxicatingly brash, unpretentiously clever anthems about nonconforming. This is rap that uses the word “diaspora” both out of wokeness and because it’s fun to say. The husky toughness in her voice is unmistakably a New Yorker’s, but part of her talent is her ability to morph, whether echoing Southern drawls or adopting the vogueish triplet flow. Her beatmakers trend classicist—using soul textures, crisp snapping drums, bright synth lines, with the occasional skitter of new trap music—and the sturdy backing frees Princess Nokia to experiment with delivery. Aggressive singles like “Tomboy” and “Kitana” have her unloading fast, tight bursts of syllables over a militaristic roar. Other times, she and her producers nail very specific moods: glowering and confident for the supernatural boasts of “Brujas,” pensively jazzy on the NYC commuter’s sketchbook “Green Line.”