“The truth is, I am kind of done with politics for now!” the former Fox News host told a cheering studio audience, before launching into an hour that was entirely about them.

And yet: “If my producers and I do our jobs,” Kelly said on Monday, cheerily, “you will find out what you need to know today, to get yourself through the day—to have a laugh with us, a smile, sometimes a tear. And maybe a little hope to start your day.” She paused. “Some fun! That’s what you want to be doing, some fun.” In the name of apolitical fun (and in the name, of course, of Comcastian vertical integration), Kelly’s first full segment found the host interviewing the cast of Will & Grace—a show that has remained relevant and beloved in large part because of, yes, its politics. Crowded onto a small leather couch meant to mimic the one in Will’s apartment, Megan Mullally (Karen), Sean Hayes (Jack), Debra Messing (Grace), and Eric McCormack (Will) talked about the show’s revival as they jockeyed for space among the couch’s throw pillows. And in the course of the discussion, they mentioned President Trump multiple times—by name and by implication. “Any teaser on current events?” Kelly asked Mullally. “What do you mean? Everything’s going great,” Mullally replied, rolling her eyes dramatically. “The character of Karen, she’s best friends with Donnie and Melania,” Mullally continued, tugging at the neck of her blouse to indicate her discomfort. Later, Max Mutchnick, Will & Grace’s creator, explained that the show’s revival came about when “I was in London with my husband, and we were talking about the election … ”

Later, reintroducing the show’s cast and creators, Kelly summarized the previous segment’s discussion: “We talked a bit about this show’s impact, and culturally”—Kelly repeated the word for emphasis—“culturally, it had a huge impact.” And then she mentioned the famous interview in which Joe Biden credited Will & Grace with doing more than anything else to bring about the (extremely political) advent of same-sex marriage. From there, wackiness ensued—bike rides, egg whites, congratulatory mimosas with the cast of the Today show (“Oh-em-gee!” Kelly exclaimed, as Lauer and company swarmed her onstage, bar cart in tow)—all of it building up to the final segment, the one Kelly had been teasing most excitedly throughout the hour: a news-magazine-style profile of Sister Donna Liette—a 77-year-old woman who, Kelly said, lowering her voice dramatically, “faced with violence tearing apart her Chicago neighborhood … decided to do something about it.” “She may look like a sweet little grandmother,” Kelly continued, donning the easy indignation of an anchor about to explain an outrage, “but most days she can be found driving alone through one of America’s toughest neighborhoods: Back of the Yards, Chicago’s South Side, where gun violence is a way of life.” As Kelly spoke, a chyron displayed: “Chicago Nun Takes Back Her Streets.” Chicago, and particularly the crime rates of that city, have been a particular touchpoint for the Trump presidency. “If Chicago doesn’t fix the horrible ‘carnage’ going on,” he tweeted in January, “... I will send in the Feds!” It was a sentiment, sent in the early days of his administration, that expanded on Trump’s inaugural address—a speech in which “American carnage” functioned as a leitmotif, and in which the president, in dire tones, spoke of “mothers and children trapped in poverty in our inner cities … and the crime and gangs and drugs that have stolen too many lives and robbed our country of so much unrealized potential.” At her worst, Kelly has indulged in a particularly insidious brand of political argument: the kind that refuses to admit itself as politics at all. Which is to say that Kelly’s choice of interview subject—the “nun taking back her streets”—was deeply political. It celebrated the work of a single white woman, working to “take back her streets” (her streets). It whiffed of “the girl was no saint, either” and “he just is white.” The segment featured pans of the neighborhood set to mournful piano music. At one point, Kelly’s cameras captured a sign placed in a garden that Liette and a community of Chicago mothers had created together. It read, “Putting Neighbor Back in the Hood.” Kelly’s interview with Liette began like this: