LCD Soundsystem became one of the most celebrated bands of the 2000s with a seemingly unsexy concept: dance music about getting older. Shuffle along to paranoid ranting about the youths who are hipper than you! Sweat while sobbing about the friends you’ll never see again! Energetically clean your house to the thought that your prime has passed! Bandleader James Murphy’s encyclopedic mastery of underground-rock history and his DJ-honed knack for the joys of rhythm ensured his band’s appeal. Yet the heart of the LCD experience was in his mangy croon: Whether he was reciting an essay or repeating one syllable ad nauseam, it reminded the listener that the song, and everything else, would eventually have to end.

He proved that concept with shocking literalness in 2011 when, at the height of LCD Soundsystem’s popularity, the band played a sold-out “funeral” at Madison Square Garden and quit, supposedly for good. Murphy explained the decision as a response to feeling like LCD Soundsystem was on the cusp of becoming bigger than he wanted it to be, and to his desire to explore other creative outlets. A mere five years later, though, LCD has returned, playing huge festival gigs and now releasing a fourth studio album. The cynical read: They wanted the paycheck. The band’s read: They just wanted to play again.

Yet a deeper read of the band’s story emerges while listening to American Dream, LCD Soundsystem’s surprising, slow-burning, and satisfying comeback album. The breakup and resurrection now stands as an object lesson in Murphy’s favorite subject: maintaining vitality over the slog of decades. In some of his riskiest music to date, Murphy insists that life can encompass more than one climax if you want it to—and that the greatest parties come only after you accept your own mortality. “We’re all going to die someday, so you change your mind,” he wrote in a 2016 Facebook comment that foreshadowed the album’s themes. “You get remarried to your ex if you fall back in love. You speak to your parents after vowing to never do so again. Or, you play with your band again."

One listen to American Dream dispels the suspicion that Murphy wants to resume the march to mainstream stardom. The dance-punk elements he previously used for cleanly produced and easily appreciated rave-ups now thump in grimier, more monotonous songs where catharsis is only ever hard-earned. Percussion does, as before, drive the show, but the impression you get from listening is not of precise, software-assisted composition but rather a fleet of players in one echo-y studio, jamming out on bongos and high hats and Roland TR-808s. Choruses are notional, half-remembered things here. Melodies emerge from syllables that first seem atonally barked. The guitar and keyboard tones are as likely to scratch at the listener’s fear reflex as they are at their pleasure center. Daft Punk would not play this material at most houses.