Joan Didion Is Ready for Her Close-Up

Dana Spiotta | Vogue

“What struck me, as a young person, was how unapologetic [Didion] always appeared, how self-possessed. She, like Susan Sontag—another writer who didn’t seem to mind getting her photo taken—remade for me what was possible for women. They were intellectuals who also seemed to understand what their physical selves signified for the culture. We gazed at them, and they gazed back.”

The Original Shock of Rolling Stone

Amanda Petrusich | The New Yorker

“That pop music dominates the cultural conversation is evident and presumed. Yet, in the 1960s, rock records didn’t command column inches in serious publications. Back then, [Jann] Wenner’s insistence on the music’s significance and import—its relevance to the Zeitgeist, its abundance—was a lunatic gesture.”

Beware the Open-Plan Kitchen

Caitlin Flanagan | Vulture

“Bristol and Aubrey Marunde are the stars of Flip or Flop Vegas, and they have brought the HGTV formula—an endless loop of television in which the dreams of women are made manifest by the swinging sledgehammers of men—to the quivering edge of reductio ad absurdum. They love one another; they never quarrel; they worship together at the Church of Home Depot in the Parish of Lowe’s.”

Who’s Laughing Now?

Tom Bissell | Harper’s

“At the end of the 2004 show [of SNL], after Trump wishes everyone a good night and the credits roll, he can be seen embracing Seth Meyers, who, 13 years on, would emerge as one of his chief comedy antagonists. … And there’s Trump shaking hands with, of all people, Questlove from the Roots. And then there came a great earthquake, and the full moon became like blood, and the stars of the sky fell to the earth.”

Harry Dean Stanton: Fully Inhabiting Scenes, Not Stealing Them

Manohla Dargis | The New York Times

“His role as Travis [in Paris, Texas], who’s on a redemptive journey, certainly elevated Mr. Stanton’s profile and helped make him an emblem of cool. … Yet even as Paris, Texas brought Mr. Stanton a measure of fame, he remained a quintessential character actor, a performer who ranged wide and far (Laverne & Shirley!), imparting something real and true called Harry Dean Stanton.”