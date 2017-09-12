Since the “relaunch” of the Star Wars franchise—a yearly onslaught of sequels and spinoffs under the umbrella of Disney and the mega-producer Kathleen Kennedy—the hefty price paid to George Lucas for the films has looked eminently worthwhile. Star Wars: The Force Awakens made $2 billion worldwide in 2015. Rogue One took another $1 billion in 2016. Episode VIII, The Last Jedi, should earn somewhere between those two totals this year, and there are many more projects along the way guaranteed to print money. Star Wars remains the strongest brand in Hollywood. The only victims of its sale to Disney, thus far, have been young, up-and-coming directors. More than two years ago, Kennedy hired Colin Trevorrow, the director of Jurassic World (the fourth-highest grossing film in cinema history), to complete her Star Wars sequel trilogy as the writer and director of the still untitled Episode IX. Given his success wrangling one complicated franchise, his ascendancy to Star Wars seemed logical, and Kennedy praised him as an “incredible talent” and “skilled filmmaker” in announcing the hire. Last week, Trevorrow was fired, a decision characterized by Kennedy as “mutual” but reported as being entirely unilateral. Trevorrow is the fourth director Kennedy has reportedly outright dismissed since she took charge of Star Wars, and the most high-profile to date. The move is the clearest confirmation yet of who the real auteurs are in 21st-century Hollywood: the franchise producers. Related Story The Book of Henry Is a Warped Nightmare of a Movie That’s not to say Kennedy is dictating exact instructions to each of her directors. But like Kevin Feige (the producer overseeing the Marvel films), John Lasseter (in charge of Disney and Pixar animation), Jason Blum (the mogul behind almost every horror film hit of recent years), and Toby Emmerich (the chief content officer at Warner Bros.), the buck stops with Kennedy on every major decision, and she sets the overall tone of the franchise, a multi-billion dollar enterprise of major importance to Disney’s shareholders. Producers have always been crucial in Hollywood. But not since the industry’s “Golden Age” of the ’30s, ’40s, and ’50s have individual executives wielded so much influence. That’s been apparent on Star Wars from the minute Kennedy took control. Her first hire, J.J. Abrams, was an experienced Hollywood producer and director who had already worked on big franchises like Mission: Impossible and Star Trek, who helped deliver a crowd-pleasing film on a tight schedule after the film’s original script, by Michael Arndt, was hastily revamped. But aside from Abrams, Kennedy’s initial hires for Star Wars were the same brand of young, up-and-coming directors who had made their name quickly and shown some promise with larger-scale genre work.

Rian Johnson, picked for Episode VIII, burst onto the scene with the indie noir Brick in 2005 and had gotten raves and solid box-office for his time-travel drama Looper (2012). Trevorrow, similarly, emerged with a small-budget indie (also about time travel) called Safety Not Guaranteed in 2012, which he parlayed into the moneymaking sensation Jurassic World. Gareth Edwards, hired to helm the gritty spinoff Rogue One, had made the well-liked indie Monsters in 2010 and then jumped to the awe-inspiring Godzilla in 2014. Josh Trank, hired for an untitled spinoff, had the found-footage superhero film Chronicle under his belt and was busy with a Fantastic Four reboot. Phil Lord and Chris Miller, picked for a Han Solo spinoff film, started out in animation and then turned the 21 Jump Street reboot into a surprise hit. Franchise directors are having to defer creatively to their producers on a scale that’s unusual even by Hollywood standards. Of all the directors I just named, only Johnson has emerged unscathed (The Last Jedi is due out in December after a drama-free production), and he may well end up the director of Episode IX as a result. Edwards did get to make Rogue One, but the film was extensively reshot by the director Tony Gilroy (Michael Clayton) with a number of scenes, including the ending, reportedly being changed wholesale. Lord and Miller were fired in the middle of production on their Han Solo movie, due out next summer, over Kennedy’s apparent dissatisfaction with their reliance on improvisation and goofy tone (Ron Howard was hired as their replacement). Trank never even got to make his movie, losing the gig after the calamitous release of his Fantastic Four (he said he stepped down because he wanted a lower profile). And now Trevorrow, who had been writing story treatments for Episode IX with his usual collaborator Derek Connolly, is gone.