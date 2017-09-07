“I’m much more mature than when you last saw me,” Ilana Wexler says to a former confidante in the third episode of Broad City’s fourth season. I won’t spoil the context of the scene, but Broad City fans will know to assume the line arrives with a jumbo-molar-sized heap of irony. Suffice it to say, Ilana’s supposed newfound maturity does not save her from a predicament involving cocaine, lingerie, and her shouting, “You owe me a doodoo favor, bitch!”

Broad City’s excellently demented chronicle of two New York City slackers continues a rich TV-comedy tradition of following totally inept young urbanites who viewers, for some reason, hold up as generational symbols. And it, like many such shows before it, has a funny relationship to the notion that its characters might “grow up.” Seinfeld mocked the idea of personal improvement and then punished its antiheroes for their stasis. Girls baffled with tiptoe-forward, somersault-backward character arcs, but it still ended up scooting its gals to some state beyond early-20s tetherlessness. Broad City has smirked at cliches of maturity from the start, and any hints of growth in Abbi and Ilana have been corkscrew, mostly cosmetic—nothing to stop them from getting weird.

Remember, it was in the series premiere that Ilana groaned to Abbi, “You’re losing your edge, and I wasn’t gonna say anything, but you’re not as fun as you used to be.” If Abbi had indeed lost her edge by then, her “not as fun” phase turned out to be a disgusting hoot anyways, involving shellfish binges, and booze cruises, and poop in boots. Season 2 ended with Ilana’s 23rd birthday, which she marked by setting goals for the coming year: “I want to finish a book—reading, not writing—I want to gradually lower my dosage of anti-depressants, and I want to join Ancestry.com. Oh, and see a mangina from behind.” Season 3’s big dramas, about Abbi dating a coworker and Ilana losing her friend with benefits, were mostly overshadowed by the frenetic two-part finale in which their menstruation-related hijinks on a flight to Israel were mistaken for terrorism.

So: Trust that in Season 4, the Broad City duo does not suddenly discover responsibility and sobriety. What instead happens is that the world inflicts some pain upon them, and the show guffaws at their gonzo squirming. Provocatively, a big source of said pain is plenty familiar to the show’s liberal-leaning viewers: the Donald Trump presidency. The 2016 election is as much a bomb here as it is in American Horror Story: Cult—and like with that show, the focus is less on the new political reality itself than on peoples’ emotional reactions to it. Creators/stars Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson have talked about rewriting the season after the defeat of one of their recent guest stars at the national polls: “It is dark as fuck,” Glazer told The Daily Beast. “It is as dark as the world is today.”