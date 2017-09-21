The most significant conflict in Battle of the Sexes isn’t the much hyped exhibition tennis game between the legendary athletes Bobby Riggs (Steve Carell) and Billie Jean King (Emma Stone)—the real-life 1973 match that’s the ostensible subject of Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris’s new film. More gripping is the struggle that plays out in the background of the famous match, one that built the foundation of the modern sport. In the first half of the movie, King organizes a boycott of a major tennis tournament over the disparity in prize money between men and women, and helps found the Virginia Slims Circuit, a series of tennis tournaments that eventually became the Women’s Tennis Association, a principal organizing body of the sport.

As played by Stone, King is somewhat mousy and shy in private, and even-handed and friendly in public. So, of course, she’s tarred as a radical by old boys of the sport like Jack Kramer (Bill Pullman), the organizer of the tournament she pulls out of. King’s supposed extremism amounted to arguing for equal prize money for female players and a union to help support their profession. The outsized reaction her effort received is the most fascinating part of Battle of the Sexes, a crowd-pleasing, middle-of-the-road piece of cinema that’s nonetheless frighteningly relevant today.

Battle of the Sexes is directed with all the verve of a TV movie. It depicts tennis as little more than a job for King and a lark for Riggs, a retired legend of the sport who is now touring the oldies circuit to try and cover his gambling debts. That’s perfectly fitting, however, for a film covering a sporting event that was about much more than pure athleticism. Riggs vs. King was a sideshow blown up to national proportions by Riggs’s skill for advertising his own brand of chauvinism, which he inflated to cartoonish proportions to get himself back in the news and eventually lure King onto the court.

As King notes before their showdown, Riggs is largely just putting on a show for the cameras—but his public supporters, including Kramer, bought into his argument that men were inherently superior athletes and deserving of more prize money. Battle of the Sexes might be about a seemingly innocuous publicity stunt, but it was a stunt that became symbolic of a generational war over gender roles. King was no longer one athlete, but a standard-bearer for the very concept of feminism, and the battle she had to fight was not the one she was trying to draw attention to.