The Search for Aaron Rodgers

Mina Kimes | ESPN

“Rodgers, 33, isn’t studiously bland, like many of his elite brethren, and he isn't evasive either. He’s just ... cautious. Wary of being misunderstood or revealing too much. Over the years, as his celebrity exploded, he closed certain windows, sequestering his private life while he charmed the public with his dry wit and quirky hobbies. (He does crosswords! He likes Wes Anderson films!) He showed us everything and nothing at all. And for a while, that was enough.”

When Gossip Girl Ruled the World

Josh Duboff | Vanity Fair

“If every generation has its one or two shows that prove defining, that essentially everyone seemed to watch as if there were no other choice in the matter, Gossip Girl—which is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its premiere this September—would be that show for anyone who was a teenager or twentysomething (or, in many cases, older than that!) when it first aired.”

Elaine Welteroth, Teen Vogue’s Refashionista

Jazmine Hughes | The New York Times Magazine

“One tenet of the magazine under Welteroth is that a person can be interested in fashion and politics. She already knew how to make a fashion-and-beauty magazine appealing to her readers—and the advertisers who wanted to be inside. But could Elaine Welteroth really lead the #Resistance and make a glossy magazine at the same time?”

The Poetic Work of Trailer Recutters

Patton Oswalt | The New Yorker

“The Trailer Recutters ... have discovered cinematic transcendence through sheer practicality and commerce. These people are very clear about their aim of finding work in the industry—the videos they make are calling cards, audition reels. But in this prosaic pursuit they sometimes kick loose aesthetic revelation. The film whose guts they’re rearranging yields a sleeker, differently breathing animal.”