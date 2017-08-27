In pop as in other arenas, conflict is the quickest way to cause conversation, as MTV’s Video Music Awards well know. At Sunday night’s ceremony, Taylor Swift didn’t show up for a confrontation with Katy Perry like she’d been suspected to, but she did premiere a sour, super-meta music video about the small scandals of her career. Remy Ma, the rapper who’s let the latest phase of her public career be dominated by a war of words with Nicki Minaj, took the couple seconds of screen time she got to, once again, mention Minaj. The girl group Fifth Harmony opened their performance by having a body double fall off stage: a symbolic middle finger to Camila Cabello, who left the band last year.

These moments were lowlights (though, okay, it was hard not to laugh at the Fifth Harmony thing). Not only did they show a generation of stars simply recycling their own fame rather than coming up with fresh sources of inspiration, they displayed pettiness that feels extra cynical given the difficult national moment. The more memorable developments of the VMAs connected to issues outside of the room and offered surprising uplift. While it’s true that pop music has traded in easy empowerment and obvious sloganeering for a while now, a few figures last night found ways to speak on the issues of the day with new urgency.

Pink, the perennially under-hyped hitmaker of the 2000s, accepted MTV’s Video Vanguard Award with an impressive medley that featured a levitating car and some shockingly poignant dance. But it was her acceptance speech that’ll endure. She told a story about her 6-year-old daughter feeling “ugly” for looking “like a boy,” and Pink—butch icon that she is—replying by pointing to David Bowie, Prince, Janis Joplin, Annie Lennox, and others as examples of fabulous famous androgyny. The speech landed because of the way that it lifted from her own life to lightly comment on larger current issues about non-conformity, sexism, and acceptance. Less subtle: the ribbon she wore that read, “Fump Truck!”