The show’s The Men Tell All special confronted Lee Garrett for his racist tweets. Producers treated it as a productive conversation; it was anything but.

* * * The Bachelor is a franchise that celebrates The Journey—not just as a narrative frame, but as a quest that is moral in its dimensions. Each season moves forward with a predictability that comes not just from its episodic structure (that first, tentative meet-cute; those early, getting-to-know-you conversations; the shared adventures; the meeting of the families; the having of the sex; the heady promises of Forever), but also from a conviction that life itself is work in progress. Lee’s appearance on The Men Tell All was an extension of that idea: Its stakes were framed according to Lee’s personal journey. The story here was Lee’s path from a place of ignorance to one of (relative—extremely relative) enlightenment. The show was called The Men Tell All; in practice, though, it was essentially One Man Learns Something. Reality television, in general, has a long history of this kind of thing: its platform, with its tantalizing mingling of truth and performance, offered up for rituals of redemption. The sinner, washed with the cleansing waters of attention. Dancing With the Stars has a storied tradition of inviting disgraced figures (Tom DeLay, Paula Deen, Gary Busey, and Ryan Lochte) to cha-cha their way to public forgiveness. (It’s rumored, and no surprise at all, that Sean Spicer is being considered for the show’s new season.) And this, too, is a Journey: As DWTS’s casting director, Deena Katz, told Slate of the show’s standard pattern, “Week 1, you acknowledge that this thing is what you’re known for. You say it, you come clean, and then it’s over. The elephant in the room is gone. Then you can control the narrative.” The show was called The Men Tell All; in practice, though, it was essentially One Man Learns Something. Lee, too, controlled the narrative during his reappearance on The Bachelorette on Monday. He may have been roundly condemned for his tweets and general behavior on the show, but he also stole the show’s spotlight, again and again. This was The Lee Show. It was Lee occupying The Men Tell All’s (figurative, and literal) “hot seat.” The drama here largely revolved around Lee’s fellow contestants, many of them men of color, asking him for that simplest gesture of respect: They wanted Lee to admit that what he had tweeted was racist. And again, and again, Lee refused. Again and again, he took refuge in the two-word identity that he had listed in his Twitter bio—a phrase that might have been a tip-off to the show’s producers about his approach to the world: “pleasantly offensive.”