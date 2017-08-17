In a week of renewed national attention to organized white supremacy, the music-streaming platform Spotify has removed a number of bands alleged to be associated with neo-Nazism. On Monday, Paul Resnikoff at Digital Music News pointed out that 29 bands identified as racist by the Southern Poverty Law Center were available for listening on Spotify (as well as another eight apparently hateful artists that Resnikoff found). By Thursday, Spotify had removed many of the acts, saying that “illegal content or material that favors hatred or incites violence against race, religion, sexuality or the like is not tolerated by us.”

The fact that the bands were available to stream in the first place speaks to the challenges of stemming hate speech on new, supposedly democratizing technology platforms. The SPLC’s list of white-power bands that Resnikoff cited was drawn up in 2014 to bring attention to their presence on iTunes, Apple’s service that sells downloads of songs and albums. Keegan Hankes wrote that “the racist music industry, a once lucrative source of funding for the white-power movement,” had faced challenges in distribution and funding in recent years—but was finding new life thanks to digital downloads. Streaming, which is supplanting downloading in popularity, could create a similar dynamic.

Some of the most famous white-power acts, like the band Skrewdriver, appear to have already been absent from platforms like Spotify and Apple Music (YouTube, still navigating how to handle extremist content, is another story). But the bands at issue this week are smaller, obscure ones that might slip under the radar for platforms accessible to hundreds of thousands of bands uploading music through independent distributors. “We are glad to have been alerted to this content—and have already removed many of the bands identified today, whilst urgently reviewing the remainder,” Spotify’s representative said to Billboard. Competitors are following suit. A source close to the situation told me Thursday morning that Tidal is currently in the process of deleting many of these same bands.