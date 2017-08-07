Some fans saw Rachel Lindsay’s final choice as a compromise of her desires. In another way, though, her selection is getting her exactly what she wanted.

This post reveals plot points for the finale of The Bachelorette Season 13. Women are often told to settle. For just a little less money. A little less respect. A little less space in the world. The tellings aren’t generally meant unkindly—they’re meant more as realistic reflections of the world and what it is—but they tend to accumulate over time, injecting themselves into women’s understandings of themselves and the places they occupy in their careers, in their finances, and perhaps especially in their romantic relationships. American pop culture sells soaring ideas about romance and soulmates and Happilys Ever After. It whispers, all the while: “Settle, though. Just a little.” Did Rachel Lindsay settle? When she chose her fiancé during the finale of her season of The Bachelorette on Monday, did she, as so many viewers suggested, compromise her desires? Or did she, instead, take a stand for the validity of those desires? Related Story The Bachelorette and the Empty Redemptions of Reality TV It went, basically, like this: After Rachel eliminated Eric Bigger from the final three men vying for her heart, her choice came down to Peter Kraus, who was a fan favorite, and Bryan Abasolo, who was not. Peter leveled with her: He takes marriage seriously. He wanted to propose to someone once, and only once. He didn’t feel ready to make that proposal to Rachel—not because he didn’t love her, but because he simply needed more time to be sure he was ready for such a commitment. Bryan, on the other hand, was very much ready: To plan a life with Rachel, geography (she lives in Dallas; he lives in Miami) be damned. To sit down with Neil Lane (yes! the man himself!) and pick out an approximately 5,000-carat ring. And then to use that ring as a sparkling prop when he, in Bachelorette parlance, “got down on one knee.”

So while Monday’s finale hewed to the contours that any such finale will—a high-stakes choice, edited for maximum drama—this one had a distinct spin to it, one that was largely about the collision between expectations and reality: Rachel wasn’t choosing, in the end, between two men who were planning to propose to her. She was instead (at least according to the editing that will make any season of The Bachelorette what it is) making a choice between getting engaged and not getting engaged. Rachel, from the beginning, had said that she wanted to be engaged by the show’s conclusion. Bryan could give her that. Peter could not. She chose Bryan. Rachel eyed a long history of women being made to settle and said, “Not today.” In one way, yes it was a disappointment. For many, many viewers. Rachel, after all, is an especially great Bachelorette. She is especially smart. She is especially successful in her career. She is especially funny. She is especially charismatic. She is especially kind. And Bryan is … fine. He had received Rachel’s First Impression rose, certainly, and had chemistry with Rachel from the beginning that has only grown. But, again, the stakes here weren’t presented as matters of chemistry. They were presented, by the show itself, as matters of practicality. It wasn’t just that Bryan had previously been on another reality show—a red flag, Right Reasons-wise. It was also that he, per the show’s setup, was not so much the soul mate as the rebound guy. And it was also that Rachel, who has always been too good for this show, once again deserved better.