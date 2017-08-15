“I’m not allowed to joke anymore. I’ve learned that.” All evidence, however, to the contrary. Anthony Scaramucci, the former communications director for the Trump White House, had come to his appearance on the Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Monday night prepared to be charming. He had come prepared to be self-deprecating. He had come prepared to make light—of his short tenure at the White House (“I didn’t think I’d last too long, but I thought I’d last longer than a carton of milk!”); of the New Yorker interview that led to his firing (“this conversation’s off the record! it’s off the record!”); of the combative relationship he’d fostered with his fellow White House staffers and with the media who document their doings (Scaramucci brought Colbert, as a cheeky nod to all that, a Bowie knife in a glass case). Related Story ‘He Is Not a President’ Scaramucci’s appearance had been booked last week (in an ironic twist—a mixup, apparently, on the part of Scaramucci’s communications team—he had agreed to two “exclusive” interviews post-firing, one to Colbert, and the other to ABC’s George Stephanopoulos). The interview with Colbert had been scheduled, in other words, before the tragedies of Charlottesville. It had been set before Scaramucci’s former boss had made his “on many sides, on many sides” hedge about the source of the hatred and violence—and before the events of a weekend had adopted the dimensions of a national moral crisis. Scaramucci, however, seemed not to have fully calibrated for that new reality. He had come prepared to treat the appearance as he and his PR team had originally intended it—a bold first step in a brand-rehabilitation tour—and he stuck, again and again, to that script. Scaramucci yukked. (“I’ll pretend those are ‘Mooches’ and not boos, Stephen,” he said, good-naturedly, as the studio audience expressed its displeasure when he walked onstage.) He brought a pair of sunglasses for full Mooch effect. While taping the appearance, he posted a selfie outside of a bathroom on the Late Show set. “It’s not where you’ve been, it’s where you are going,” he tweeted, as a caption to that photo.

Colbert, however, had adjusted to the new state of affairs. He had devoted his monologue, on Monday, to Charlottesville—its hatred, its violence, its aftermath. And he had in particular condemned President Trump for his “many sides” comment. Colbert was doing what late-night comedians, more and more commonly, are doing: serving as arbiters, not just of humor but of morality. “It is difficult to express how heartbreaking it is to see something like this happening in our country,” Colbert noted. “But here’s one thing that is not difficult to express: Nazis are bad. The KKK: I’m not a fan. That wasn’t hard. That was easy. I enjoyed saying it.” The host brought that spirit into his interview with the man who had been so famously eager to join the Trump administration. He tried to talk with Scaramucci—not about “the Mooch,” but about the events of the past weekend. “I said no gotcha questions, I promised you no gotcha questions,” Colbert told Scaramucci, at the outset. “But I’m gonna lead with one: Nazis—good or bad?” “Super bad,” Scaramucci replied.

Colbert asked Scaramucci about the statement the president finally issued on Monday, the one in which he personally condemned neo-Nazis, the Ku Klux Klan, and other white-supremacist hate groups. “It was late, I’m not going to say that it wasn’t,” Scaramucci replied. (He had also criticized Trump to that effect in his interview with Stephanopoulos.) “But he did go to the White House today and he did make a statement,” Scaramucci continued. The former communications director added: “It was very declarative.” Colbert pointed out that the president’s “on many sides” comment had apparently been added, as his own ad-lib, to his official statement in response to Charlottesville. “Which one of them do you think he meant,” he asked Scaramucci—“the one that was written down, or the one that he just comes up with, in the moment?” Scaramucci’s reply? “You guys have been super-rough on me,” he said. “You’ve been super-rough on him. But he is a compassionate person.” Scaramucci defended the president as someone who was, in his comments about Charlottesville, simply “wearing his heart on his sleeve.” He talked about how the president had given up his “luxurious lifestyle” to become the president in the first place. He talked about the sacrifices the president has made to be in a position of leadership. And he talked about the sacrifices he himself had made to be there: “Being a communications director is a difficult job,” Scaramucci interjected, at one point, grinning. Colbert kept trying to talk about the world; Scaramucci kept trying to talk about himself. Later, Colbert moved on to Scaramucci’s former White House colleague, Steve Bannon. He asked Scaramucci whether Bannon should be fired. Yes, Scaramucci replied—at least, he thought so. “Is Steve Bannon a white supremacist?” Colbert asked. “I don’t think he’s a white supremacist, though I’ve never asked him,” Scaramucci replied. And then: “What I don’t like is the toleration of it. It’s something that should be completely and totally intolerated.”