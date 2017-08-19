Oprah Winfrey Is On a Roll (Again)

Jonathan Van Meter | Vogue

“Perhaps the main reason Oprah has returned to film acting is not just the recent uptick in the availability of actual roles for black women over 60, but also that she is being asked to return. … She has had a profound influence on our culture, not to mention our politics, given that many feel Barack Obama might not have made it across the finish line without her tireless support for him during his first presidential campaign, in 2007.” Against Instagram

Josephine Livingstone | New Republic

“In exchange for knowing everything about us and monetizing our friendships, Facebook builds a shadowy and superpowerful corporate empire that may well propel its founder into the White House one day. So, Ingrid Goes West portrays Taylor Sloane as a narcissistic and shallow young woman whose life is filled with low-grade human connections. But it also points out that ‘Instagram Influencer’ is not a novel form. It’s that classic thing, the Sell Out.”

What the Departure of the Times’s Michiko Kakutani’s Means for Books Coverage

Boris Kachka | New York

"It's usually overreaching to call any critic's departure the end of an era, and Kakutani's writing career isn't over at all. … But an era really has ended. As chief book critic, Kakutani was inimitable and irreplaceable. (In fact the 'chief critic' position won't be replaced.) She was the 'voice of God,' as one writer put it to me. … And as she grew into the job, she became more legend than human, less knowable the more we got to know her."

Phil Hoad | The Guardian

“Miyazaki’s decision is symptomatic of times in which boundaries of old age have become fuzzy, and many people are motivated to continue working. Blithely announcing and then canceling retirement is currently all the rage in the wider film world—even among younger directors. … But it’s hard not to suspect that the old retirement hokey-cokey—in, out, in, out—is at least partly driven by PR reasoning.” Her #OscarsSoWhite Campaign Changed How Hollywood Deals With Race. Now She’s Taking On HBO.

Sonia Rao | The Washington Post

“Since she cheekily tweeted ‘#OscarsSoWhite they asked to touch my hair’ in response to an all-white slate of Academy Award acting nominees in 2015, [April] Reign has been at the epicenter of the online conversation about representation in Hollywood. Her viral hashtag transformed the way we talk about entertainment, and she’s now using another to try to take down the Game of Thrones creators’ next TV show—all from her home office in Ellicott City, Maryland.”