At this point, seven months into the Trump presidency, late-night hosts have gotten a thorough grounding in reacting to things that would have been unimaginable a year or so ago. Seth Meyers, who made a promise the day after the election that he’d “be watching” closely for the next four years, has excoriated the 45th president on an almost nightly basis, interrogating his advisers and mocking Trump’s reportedly short attention span by presenting foreign-policy briefings in limerick form.

The exact role political entertainers should play has been up for debate long before Jon Stewart gave up his Comedy Central perch at The Daily Show, and the lines have only blurred further in the Trump era. Are Meyers and his ilk comedians? Journalists? The new public intellectuals? But on Monday night, Meyers and his NBC stablemate Jimmy Fallon seemed to redefine themselves as something different again: arbiters of a national moral compass that sometimes seems increasingly skewed. In two powerful, impassioned monologues, the hosts took pains to denounce white supremacy and racism in a way that both argued the president had delegitimized himself by failing to do.

For Fallon, who was widely critiqued in September for ruffling Trump’s hair on his show rather than address any substantive political issues, the moment was uncharacteristically serious, and sad. “Even though The Tonight Show isn’t a political show, it’s my responsibility to stand up against violence and extremism as a human being,” he said. Watching what happened in Charlottesville over the weekend, Fallon explained, and seeing “Nazi flags and torches and white supremacists, I was sick to my stomach.” Speaking of his daughters, who are 2 and 4, he wondered, “How can I explain to them that there’s so much hatred in this world?” At times he seemed close to tears, particularly when he praised Heather Heyer, the 32-year-old protestor who was killed when she was hit by a car allegedly driven into a crowd by a white supremacist.

It was an act Meyers later described as a “terror attack on American soil … a horrifying incident that left most of the country stunned.” And yet, he said, rather than denounce the hatred that had motivated it, the president blamed the “many sides” participating in the protests. “If that choice of words made you feel sick to your stomach,” Meyers said, “the good news is you’re a normal and decent person. The jury’s still out on the president.”

It was an extraordinary denunciation of a sitting president on network television, not for being corrupt, or inept, or dishonest, but for being fundamentally morally flawed. “The leader of our country is called the president because he’s supposed to preside over society,” Meyers said. “His job is to lead, to cajole, to scold, to correct our path, to lift up what is good about us, and to absolutely and unequivocally and immediately condemn what is evil in us. And if he does not do that, if he does not preside over a society, then he is not a president.”