For years now, America’s best TV drama has consistently been one of its least watched. With Halt and Catch Fire now in its fourth and final season, ratings don’t really matter anymore, especially since the show is airing on AMC on Saturday nights (an audience dead zone if there ever was one). What’s important is that the series gets to complete its story, and will likely be discovered as a hidden gem on some streaming service once it’s finished and easy to binge. That’s because Halt has told the best, most definitive account of the birth of the computer age, the rise of the internet, and Silicon Valley’s never-ending cycle of creative booms and busts—and it’s done so without losing its grasp on the people in the eye of the storm.

The show’s creators Christopher Cantwell and Christopher C. Rogers have spun this tale while radically reinventing it each season, finding original ways to approach the familiar tale of two technology revolutions (the rise of personal computing and the dotcom boom). Beginning in Dallas’s Silicon Prairie in 1983 and now concluding in the Bay Area circa 1994, the show has chronicled the invention of the operating system, online gaming, social networks, internet browsers, and now (in Season 4, which kicked off with its first two episodes Saturday) the first search engines. With each shift, the series captures the thrill, and existential horror, that comes from creating something new and then trying to make it profitable.

Halt and Catch Fire’s tremendous third season saw its characters pull up roots to pilot ambitious projects in California, like eager prospectors going west for gold, and suffering creative and personal hardships as a result. Joe MacMillan (Lee Pace) is the show’s take on a Don Draper-type iconoclast, someone who endures in the industry by mixing egomaniacal magnetism with a charismatic form of bullying. Last season, he tried to convert his messianic image into a genuine push to create an early web browser, recognizing the impending importance of the world wide web. Prickly genius coder Cameron Howe (Mackenzie Davis) and her business partner Donna Clark (Kerry Bishé) looked to turn their indie games company Mutiny into a name brand with venture-capital funding.

But business, as it often does, got in the way of everyone’s starry-eyed ideals, and the show made a drastic time jump to a less-secure future (the early 1990s), where Donna and Cameron (whose partnership had been the emotional spine of the show) had an irreconcilable falling out, and Joe found himself tortured and alone after years of trying to have everything his way. In Season 4, Halt leaps forward again, thrusting us into the mid-’90s, where the internet is no longer a hobbyist fad but a crucial consumer market, and investors are working to figure out the best way to translate it to the widest audience possible.