David Sims: In the end, I was tricked by the shorter season length, the extra-long wait for the show to come back, and the extended running times of the episodes. I forgot that this season of Game of Thrones was the penultimate one, a mere table-setter for the real war to come … next year. That isn’t to say the Season 7 finale wasn’t full of big plot turns—it absolutely was. Jon and Daenerys formally sealed their alliance, both militarily and romantically, just as Bran decided to spill the beans about Jon’s true parentage. Jaime finally turned his back on his sister, just as she fomented a drastic battle plan for survival. Littlefinger got his comeuppance, once and for all. And the Wall finally came down, after several thousand years of doing its job (that is to say, not falling down).
And yet after all this chaos, after the burning of the loot trains, the loss of a dragon, and so much more death and destruction, it somehow doesn’t feel like that much has changed since the end of last season (when the truth about Jon’s birth was first confirmed). Daenerys is still waiting offshore, trying to decide how she wants to conquer. The Night’s King and his army of the dead are still approaching, having finally (after seven seasons!) made it to the top of Westeros. Cersei is still stewing at King’s Landing, plotting to rule a continent simply for power’s sake. And Jon is still as stubbornly noble as ever, resolute in his mission to stop the White Walkers but only by the most honorable means possible.
Put shortly, I confess to feeling a little cheated by this extra-long season finale of Game of Thrones, even though I was broadly satisfied with its biggest story decisions. It was especially strange that the first half of the action existed only as a sort of long con, with the second half basically refuting everything that had come before. No, Euron didn’t really flee to the Iron Islands with his tail between his legs. No, Cersei won’t really be allying with Daenerys. No, Sansa hasn’t actually been won over by Littlefinger’s plotting. No, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss haven’t totally thrown the internal logic of their characters out the window.
But then why did we have to suffer through that drawn-out negotiation scene, in which it took 25 minutes of screen time before the Hound revealed the contents of their lockbox (a screaming wight), and another 20 minutes more before Cersei falsely claimed that she would ally with the hated Daenerys to conquer the northern threat? There were some nice character reunions—like Tyrion and Pod—and some more frightening ones—the Hound and the Mountain, whose enmity remains unresolved—but apart from that, it was a whole lotta talk and no action.
The idea, I think, is to underline what a masterful game-player Cersei has become, tricking even her conniving brother Tyrion into thinking that she’s developed a sense of altruism because of her unborn child. No, instead Cersei’s brilliant scheme is to do nothing while Jon and Daenerys try to deal with the zombies themselves. If Cersei is so clever, though, I wish her ultimate goal were a little harder to poke holes in, as Jaime does pretty effortlessly, pointing out that whoever wins the northern battle will more than likely overwhelm Cersei’s seriously depleted forces (which now consist of Euron the madman, the mercenary Golden Company, and whatever Lannister and Tyrell bannermen haven’t been cooked alive by dragonfire).
Cersei is about as smart as Jon, who this season has cost Daenerys a dragon in service of the silliest recon mission ever, and in return won her exactly zero more troops to fight the White Walkers with. His pivotal moment this episode, refusing to pledge neutrality in the coming war, was classic Jon—chivalrous but not very political, and his next move—bedding Daenerys before a legal marriage—was even dumber, and that’s before Bran’s casual revelation (to Sam of all people) that Jon’s real name is Aegon Targaryen, and he’s Daenerys’s nephew.
As a longtime fan of the books, I can’t deny feeling a certain delighted tingle on hearing Lyanna Stark whisper the name Aegon, or on watching her marriage to Daenerys’s brother Rhaegar. These are things book readers have speculated on for so many years, and they’re among the few plot twists I can safely assume will end up in George R. R. Martin’s last books, if he ever does write them. As a fan of the show, it felt a little too cutesy—with Jon and Daenerys’s union, in particular, feeling rushed toward an obvious conclusion, ever so slightly unearned (though maybe I’m just holding Jon responsible over the death of the dragon, which Daenerys isn’t).
That was Season 7 of Game of Thrones in a nutshell: a weird combination of its story feeling both sped up and stalled out, with Benioff and Weiss giving the viewers bombastic set-pieces in between countless scenes with maddeningly circular dialogue. We’re finally ready for the end times, but I’ve been ready ever since Daenerys took her troops across the Narrow Sea. In the end, this was the season of the White Walkers, the show’s most visually striking, but narratively inert villains, marching ever closer to an inevitable conclusion. That’s what we’ve done this year. I can only hope Season 8 offers something more human—and more surprising.
