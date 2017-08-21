Every week for the seventh season of Game of Thrones, three Atlantic staffers will discuss new episodes of the HBO drama. Because no screeners were made available to critics in advance this year, we'll be posting our thoughts in installments. Spencer Kornhaber: In their post-episode interview with HBO, Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss said that they plot the show by mapping out the big moments they want each installment to end with. This week’s ending was as big as they come: A dead dragon was dredged from an icy pond and reanimated with evil energy. If you don’t get a dark thrill out of seeing Viserion open his scaly lid to reveal a blue marble, there’s no point in watching Game of Thrones at all. Related Story Game of Thrones: No Choice at All But Benioff and Weiss’s emphasis on building the show primarily for payoffs is taking a toll on the quality of Game of Thrones in general—consistent logic seems to drive the action less than it once did. You could feel the strain throughout “Beyond the Wall,” this season’s battle-heavy blockbuster. To be sure, the cinematography and effects did deliver the goods we’ve come to expect from the previous blow-outs like “Blackwater” and “Battle of the Bastards.” But sitting through the episode, it was hard not to relate to the wight that Jon & co. bagged: trapped, disoriented, and frequently screaming in frustration. It didn’t help that the premise of the night’s big plot line was built on foundation brittler than a frozen lake. The plan to go grab a zombie and present it to Cersei relies on the notion that Cersei might well be persuaded to band with her enemies to fight a common foe. By now, viewers know better than to expect a smidge of concern for the greater good from her. So should Tyrion and Jon, the architects of the plan. If Cersei’s going to cease hostilities with Daenerys, it’ll only be so she can stab her in the back, not because she’s been impressed by a screechy corpse in a bag.

The show did try to acknowledge the insanity of the mission in the scene between Daenerys and Tyrion, the season’s umpteenth dissection of the tension between waging war with brutal effectiveness or righteous care. Would-be heroes are always going off and doing stupid things, complained Dany (can I still call her that?). But if she really thought Jon’s mission was stupid, why did she sign off on it in the first place? We get it, she’s inwardly conflicted. But the way she pings between trusting Tyrion’s cleverness and then questioning his motives before flying off to use her dragons to kill feels more determined by the needs of the overarching plot than anything we’ve come to understand about Dany herself. Like the Northern Lords that Sansa fretted about to Littlefinger, Khaleesi has become a weather vane. This was an extra-long episode, but it’s worth noting that it wouldn’t have been so extra-long with all the exposition foisted upon the snowy expedition. The scenes of chitchat between Jon, Gendry, Tormund, Thoros, Beric, Sandor, and Jorah felt like a remedial refresher on the backstories of some characters who’ve been out of the spotlight for some time. Tormund—dispensing advice about surviving both the cold and lack of mating material—was the star entertainer of the road trip. But when he spoke of making big babies with Brienne, I got worried. Nothing says a character is about to die in battle like them planning for a happy future.

Fortunately for Tormund fans, and sadly for Brotherhood Without Banners fans if such people exist, the sacrificial soldier of the group turned out to be Thoros. (Well, him and the various expendable footmen who went strangely unacknowledged by any of the dialogue.) The fatal encounter with the rotted bear made for one of the spooky highlights of the night, easing both viewers and characters into the land of the dead. I’m curious why, though, the writers decided to have Thoros survive his initial wounds only to freeze later. It’s not like we need reminding of how cold it is out there. There’s no denying, though, the fun of seeing those dragons descending on the dead. In any case, the conceit of having the living end up besieged by the dead on an island in the middle of a lake was intriguing—a way to make this episode’s violent climax different from all the previous ones. But the execution of this inherently far-fetched set-up forced some nagging, distracting questions as the action unfolded. Like: Might not the wights build a bridge of bodies a la ants crossing water or World War Z’s undead scaling a wall? And didn’t any of them have projectiles—rocks, big chunks of ice, skulls, spears capable of killing dragons? Also: How long were our guys shivering on that island, anyway? Plenty has already been written about how Thrones has lately become more liberal in its use of the fast-forward button when it comes to travel. Some pace-quickening is understandable, given how much story there is to get through. Still, it was hard to avoid a sense of whiplash when Gendry ran to send a raven and Dany flew her dragons north of the Wall within the space of a few minutes of screentime. The squickiness with time just adds to the impression that this is a story driven by coincidence and expedience rather than logic. The dragons, or the undead fire-wielding uncle, will always show up at exactly the right moment.