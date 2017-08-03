Every week for the seventh season of Game of Thrones, three Atlantic staffers will discuss new episodes of the HBO drama. Because no screeners were made available to critics in advance this year, we’ll be posting our thoughts in installments. Lenika Cruz: Is your heart still pounding? Even if you had managed to keep yourself spoiler-free by avoiding the pesky headlines and articles about last week’s HBO leak, you may have sensed from the dramatic, martial tone of the “previously on” that this episode, “The Spoils of War,” was going to a be a doozy. After losing her first two battles—and her three principal Westerosi allies—Daenerys Targaryen finally got to do things the Mother of Dragons way: by saddling up on Drogon, rallying the Dothraki, and ambushing the Lannister and Tarly armies after their victory at Highgarden. Following the Crown’s successful campaign last week, the Tyrell gold is now secure inside King’s Landing, allowing the Lannisters to (finally) live up to their unofficial house words and repay their debt to the Iron Bank. But Dany, too, made good on her own house’s promise in the closing minutes of the episode, delivering a brutal helping of “Fire and Blood” in the first truly large-scale battle of the season so far.

Her scorched-earth campaign was a visceral reminder of the kind of internal conflict viewers might continue to face as storylines converge and characters' loyalties place them on opposite sides. "Yeahhh!!!" I couldn't help but cheer when I heard the hoofbeats and the frantic whooping of the Dothraki, as Cersei's soldiers prepared, at last, to see the foreign horde they'd heard so much about. "Woooo!!!" I yelled, as Drogon all over the Lannister/Tarly troops—but only after I was certain Bronn and Jaime were on the other side of the battlefield. "Garggnnbugghhh!!" I gurgled when Drogon and Dany charged at Bronn and his scorpion and then when Jaime charged at them with his spear. The episode's director, Matt Shakman, did a fantastic job with this sequence, concocting a vision of senseless slaughter roughly as hellish as the one from last year's "Battle of the Bastards," while adding in some gruesome new details. The men burning alive inside their armor, the columns of ash that were once soldiers crumbling in the wind, the thick choke of dark gray smoke whipping up from the flames, horses getting their (ugh) legs chopped off—all of it was far more vivid than the Lannister/Euron Greyjoy wins of previous weeks. And it ended with the fates of two fan favorites—Jaime and Drogon—in question (though I can't imagine we've said goodbye to either already). Dany, it seems, got the push she needed to commit to this plan from her new friend-prisoner-burgeoning love interest-ally-enemy-nephew-adviser Jon Snow. "The people who follow you know that you made something impossible happen," he told her. "Maybe that helps them believe that you can make other impossible things happen." (Cut to Davos, who made the "Hmmm Jon, you sure you're talking about Daenerys?" face the rest of us were probably making.) I'm relieved that we don't have to sit through hours of Dany questioning Jon's character and motives, but she's still begun to trust him surprisingly quickly, asking him for strategy advice and disappearing into caves with him (though, she may not have been totally convinced Jon didn't just do those drawings himself). But Jon, of course, had a point—one the show keeps trying to underscore by tossing in scenes like the one with Missandei, reminding us that for all of Dany's obsession with knee-bending, she's still a leader whose followers stand by her side more out of love and choice than duty or because of her birthright.

Dany’s leadership model is the kind you could imagine someone like Sansa—who’s cunning, who’s endured so much, who’s keen to do the actual work of ruling—emulating if given the chance. It was while Sansa was doing this work that Arya came home, after being away from Winterfell longer than all her siblings. I’m still not tired of these Stark reunions, but credit to the show for playing around with the emotional beats and making Arya’s return feel distinct from the previous ones. I can’t overstate how rewarding it was to see Arya and Sansa in the same room together again, even if their reconnection was less overtly sentimental than the Jon-Sansa one in last year’s “Home.” (Their wonderful final exchange: “It’s a long story. I imagine yours is too.” “Not a very pleasant one.” “Mine neither. But our stories aren’t over yet.” “No, they’re not.”) I’m a little nervous about three living Starks being back together again, but for now I’ll revel in the fact that we got a brilliant fight scene between Arya and Brienne that was about as effective a pitch for a new spinoff (The Lady of Tarth and No One?) as you could hope for. This wasn’t, after all, just a clash of militaries; it was a clash of philosophies. In the background, of course, doing everything but literally twirling his mustache and cackling maniacally, is the chaos-loving, ladder-climbing Littlefinger. This episode resurfaced one of the big remaining whodunnits from the show’s first season—who hired an assassin to kill a comatose Bran with a Valyrian steel dagger and why?—but I’ll admit not being able to fully see the contours of Petyr Baelish’s plan quite yet. All I can think is that Bran, who has now fully justified to me his strange behavior from last week, must know more about what Littlefinger’s going to do and what he has already done, even if he’s not in the position to change what is destined to happen. Megan and Spencer, what do you think Littlefinger is up to? How did the big battle play out for you? And, crucially, if Jaime’s still alive, will he ever get Rickard—I mean Rickon—I mean, Dickon’s name, right? Megan Garber: Littlefinger! Ugh, Littlefinger. Mostly I think he is up to weirding me out in a way that I cannot adequately articulate even though I am a professional writer … but I’m with you, Lenika, beyond that I really don’t know—as I have never quite known—what his endgame is. And I actually think one of the canniest decisions the show’s producers made was to make Littlefinger, in particular, such a mystery: to emphasize his inscrutability, to give him motivations that are so very unclear, and mannerisms that are at once so proper and so decidedly improper. Even his hair refuses to be made sense of: While the sides are middle-aged gray, the top hints that a Westerosi Rite-Aid managed to smuggle in some boxes of Just for Men®. But I also think that Baelish as such a walking contradiction is, at least as far as the narrative stuff goes, extremely effective: In addition to being an agent of chaos, he’s also an agent of creepiness ... and he spreads the creepy all around, infusing it into every scene he’s in. He is unsettling, in every sense. He’s like a human miasma. An excessively polite miasma.

So, yeah, let’s move on to something much more pleasant than Littlefinger: this episode’s fiery, gory battle. Traditionally, there’s been something about such a clash that has seemed to bring out Game of Thrones’s most cinematic impulses: the interpersonal feuds and the assorted human pettinesses and the philosophical differences about the purpose of power, all distilled down to a matter of moments, all resolved with swords and arrows and blood. The battle scenes, I have to admit, have in recent seasons gotten a little special effects-happy for my taste—I half-expected Jason Bourne to emerge at triple speed from behind from a turret or something during the taking of Casterly Rock—but I thought this battle was effective particularly in its restraint: It had an intimacy to it, even in its scale. It managed to feel epic and visceral at the same time. Which is also to say that I was totally with you, Lenika, on the “Garggnnbugghhh!!” And one of the things that drew me in, in particular, was the way the scenes—and the cameras that give them life—played with point of view: At one moment, we’re soaring with Dany on Drogon’s back, elevated over the chaos of the battle below. And the next we’re with Bronn, on the ground, in the midst of the tumult. And, actually, we’re more than just with him. Bronn, during the battle, was often shot from just below—the camera seemed to hover at the height of his waist—which emphasized this difference of perspective, and also destabilized the scene as it played out, and also brought an exceptionally literal spin to the idea of “ground truth.”