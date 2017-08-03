This post contains spoilers through the most recent episode of Game of Thrones, “The Spoils of War.”

It’s no secret that dragons have a deeper meaning on Game of Thrones. George R.R. Martin has specifically referred to them as “the nuclear deterrent.” Timothy Westmyer, a former research and program assistant at George Washington University, has argued in the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists that dragons are “living, fire-breathing metaphors for nuclear weapons,” and that the series is deliberate in using dragons as a warning about the “inherent dangers” and the responsibility that comes with possessing and wielding such power.

But in the most recent episode of the HBO show, “The Spoils of War,” Game of Thrones offered its most explicit portrayal yet of the carnage dragons can cause. In the episode’s climactic final sequence, Daenerys accompanied the Dothraki in a two-pronged attack on the Lannister and Tarly armies, flying Drogon over the troops and incinerating their supplies (and most of their soldiers). The resulting damage was graphic, and instantaneous. Some men were reduced to ashes in seconds, while others burned to death more slowly, screaming in agony. One soldier writhed in pain while the skin seemed to peel off his face. Both Jaime and Tyrion Lannister, watching from different vantage points, were visibly horrified by the spectacle.

Which is the whole point. Daenerys has weapons that should, by rights, make her the most powerful person in the Seven Kingdoms. But she’s hampered, ironically, by the fact that her dragons are so exponentially more dangerous than any other force on the show. (Wildfire, which both Tyrion and Cersei have deployed in the past, and which has similarly gruesome results, is notoriously unstable and hard to control. It’s been likened in the past to napalm, which the U.S. infamously deployed in the Vietnam War, and which was outlawed by the United Nations in 1980.)

Dragons, like nukes, have the capacity to inflict maximum casualties with minimal effort—something President Harry Truman described as “a rain of ruin from the air, the like of which has never been seen on this earth.” But the cost of such weapons is that they’re so effective they can almost never be used. As Jon Snow said to Dany before she set off with Drogon, she’s gathered her armies by wielding compassion, not brute force. If she uses her dragons “to melt castles and burn cities,” she’s no different from any other power-hungry zealot, and she sacrifices the ethical compass—the soft power—that’s gotten her this far.