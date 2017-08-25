Gal Gadot on Becoming Wonder Woman, the Biggest Action Hero of the Year

Alex Morris | Rolling Stone

“Gal Gadot is ostensibly here to talk about her rise from almost total unknown to an iconic, worldwide symbol of all that is good and powerful as the first-ever feature-film incarnation of Wonder Woman. But it's hard not to see elements of the superheroic in the way she just is. Never mind that she was up at 5 a.m. with a four-month-old (‘Dude, it’s exhausting, but it's the best’); in person, her aura hovers somewhere between Earth mother and glamazon.”

Turned Upside Down

Adam Sternbergh | Vulture

“This is the story of the Duffers’ breakout show, Stranger Things, which debuted last year and quickly became Exhibit A for the kind of hit that both harks back to an age of office watercoolers yet could happen only at this very modern moment—a moment characterized by unfettered social-media chatter and short-season TV shows you can binge-watch in one manic, unhinged weekend.”

St. Vincent’s Cheeky, Sexy Rock

Nick Paumgarten | The New Yorker

“It had been more than three years since the release of her last album, which she’d named St. Vincent, as though it were her first under that name, rather than her fourth—or fifth, if you include one she made with David Byrne, in 2012. ... The self-titled album was widely considered to be a breakthrough, a consummation of sensibility and talent, a fulfillment of the St. Vincent conceit—this somewhat severe performer who was both her and not her.”

Degas’s Model Tells All

Jeff Nagy | The Paris Review

“Degas, as seen by the model Pauline, is no stoic devotee of the Muses but a curmudgeon subject to sudden bouts of theatrical self-pity, always on the verge of collapsing into melancholy ruminations over his failing sight, his oncoming death. The artist famous for his deft public quips becomes, in private, a mealy mouthed, repetitious prattler, retailing 20-year-old anecdotes for the two-hundredth time.”