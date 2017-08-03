Underestimate Donald Glover at Your Own Peril

Lacey Rose | The Hollywood Reporter

“What distinguishes the 33-year-old—arguably the most prolific creator of his generation, racking up accolades as a writer, producer, director, rapper, stand-up and, now, movie star—is not only his unique voice and versatility, but also his desire, through his work, to get under people's skin and make them think, even if they aren't always comfortable doing so.”

The Toxic Drama on YA Twitter

Kat Rosenfield | Vulture

“Led by a group of influential authors who pull no punches when it comes to calling out their colleagues’ work, and amplified by tens of thousands of teen and young-adult followers for whom online activism is second nature, the campaigns to keep offensive books off shelves are a regular feature in a community that’s as passionate about social justice as it is about reading.”

‘I’ve Not Retired!’ Earl Cameron, Britain’s First Black Film Star, on Bond, Racism—and Turning 100

Xan Brooks | The Guardian

“If Cameron never quite achieved leading-man status, that was hardly his fault—there were other factors at play. One might describe him as the best black British actor of his generation, which is another way of saying that he stood alone at the top, waiting for others to climb up and join him.”

Stargazing

Darrin McMahon | Literary Review

“In delineating these distinctions in the minds of contemporaries and developing celebrity as a category of analysis, [Antoine] Lilti shows how celebrity was fundamentally democratic, in that anyone could attain it, and also keenly adapted to modern individualism, in that it encouraged empathy with individual people, not social types. Yet all along, he emphasizes its fundamentally double-edged nature—for celebrities and their publics alike.”

The Story of the Duck Tales Theme, History’s Catchiest Single Minute of Music

Darryn King | Vanity Fair

“Psychological studies tell us that the more often we hear a song, the more likely we are to enjoy it. Nostalgia plays a part too. For many, the DuckTales theme is inextricably tied up with happy, potent memories of childhood, of after-school television-watching and put-off homework. But the DuckTales theme also happens to be a superb piece of music. It’s not only a high point of an underrated musical form, but an exquisite miniature pop classic in its own right.”