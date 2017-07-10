The question, “What if William Shakespeare were actually really good looking?” has already been definitively answered by the Oscar-winning 1998 movie Shakespeare in Love. So Will, debuting on TNT Monday night, goes a few steps further. What if Shakespeare were actually really good looking and a secret Catholic spy and a prototypical glam-rock icon and suffering from PTSD induced by watching his uncle get publicly disemboweled? And what if all this were happening in a kind of hallucinogenic steampunk Baz Luhrmann fever dream of 16th-century London, where tattooed tavern wenches have fuchsia dreadlocks and revelers break into renditions of Lou Reed’s “Perfect Day”?

There’s a lot going on. And yet all the excess and frenetic energy can’t carry a plot that gets totally lost in a secondary storyline about the Reformation, and how the Protestant enforcer Richard Topcliffe (played in weaselly style here by Trainspotting’s Ewen Bremner) hunted and tortured Catholics. Will is created by Craig Pearce, a Luhrmann collaborator who co-wrote Romeo + Juliet, Moulin Rouge!, and The Great Gatsby with the director. Many of Luhrmann’s hallmarks—vibrant, gaudy color; huge theatrical setpieces; anachronistic music—give the 10-part series a distinctive sense of style. Crucially, though, Will doesn’t seem that interested in Shakespeare as a playwright. And the resulting attempts to shoehorn him into other roles—sultry lover, newly minted celebrity, reluctant renegade—make for a frequently befuddling viewing experience.

In the first episode, Will (played earnestly by the newcomer Laurie Davidson) is a glove-maker who abandons his wife and three children in Stratford-upon-Avon to seek his fortune as a playwright. The city he arrives in, in that most well-worn of overwhelmed-country-mouse TV tropes, is London by way of Pirates of the Caribbean: green-screened and teeming with vice. There are pickpockets, eels, public acts of dentistry, an aggressive neon color palette, and even an errant camel. Master Shakespeare, completely out of his league, is preyed upon by a young street urchin (Lukas Rolfe), who filches not only his victim’s purse, but also a damning letter outing Will as a Catholic.

The facts about Shakespeare’s life are so nebulous that it’s justifiable for Pearce to take liberties with his biography. But the religious-conflict subplot isn’t just tedious—it also feels like a transparent attempt to inject some Game of Thrones–style ritualized violence and sadism into the proceedings. Far more entertaining are the scenes where Will, almost by chance, finds his new tribe at a theater run by James Burbage (Colm Meaney). These include Burbage’s children, Richard (Mattias Inwood), a preening actor, and Alice (Olivia DeJonge), who helps Will structure and transcribe his plays, and whose winsome charm helps him move on ever faster from the family he’s left behind.