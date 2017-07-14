Don’t Miss

All the Brown Girls on TV—Mallika Rao profiles HBO’s latest web-series acquisition, which takes place in a queer, multiracial, multiethnic arts landscape in Chicago.

Cinebook

Film

Science Fiction’s Under-Appreciated Feminist Icon—Gabrielle Bellot celebrates one of the genre’s first protagonists to own her own womanhood.

Why Hollywood Should Pay Attention to Dunkirk—David Sims contemplates 70-millimeter projection as the answer to audiences’ declining interest in 3-D.

To the Bone: The Trouble With Anorexia on Film—Sophie Gilbert dives into how the new Netflix movie illustrates how difficult it is to portray a disorder that has fascinated culture for centuries.

War for the Planet of the Apes Is an Epic Slog—David Sims sits through the series’ third entry, a technical accomplishment but a storytelling drag.

Lady Macbeth Is a Brilliant, Macabre Period Drama—David Sims delights in William Oldroyd’s debut film that tackles murder and infidelity in rural Victorian England.

TNT

Television

Will Is Flagrantly Silly, Glam-Rock Shakespeare—Sophie Gilbert reviews the new TNT show reinventing 16th-century London as a bacchanal of sex, drugs, and steampunk.

A Shake-Up for the 2017 Emmy Nominations—David Sims says that with old favorites like Downton Abbey and Game of Thrones out of the running, this year’s awards could get interesting.

The Hidden Message in the Architecture of Steven Universe—Josh Kramer analyzes the show’s creative backdrops and finds that enchantment and imperfection can exist together.

How Will the Game of Thrones Be Won?—David Sims questions what will become of Westeros as the show returns for its seventh season.

Brad Penner / Reuters

Sports

Baseball’s Eyes Are on Aaron Judge—Robert O’Connell examines the staying power of the New York Yankees’ star rookie slugger.

Bluehole Studio

Video Games

The Apocalyptic Appeal of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds—David Sims tests out the online video game selling faster than Minecraft.

Martin Parsekian / Wildlife Conservation Society / The Drawing Center

Art

The Weird Scientific Illustrations That Shaped Pop Culture—Sam Lubell explores the works of a group of artists and researchers that teamed up to discover new species a century ago.