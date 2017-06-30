Serena Williams’s Love Match

Buzz Bissinger | Vanity Fair

“Serena plays a sport that requires the mental focus of instantaneously letting go of losing points and moving on because there are a lot of excruciating ones no matter how great you are, continual regrouping and re-inventing: Dwell on them, you lose confidence; lose confidence and you lose. She is also superbly conditioned, given that a female tennis player may run about three miles in a match without the luxury of coming out of the game because you feel winded or lost too much money gambling with teammates the night before on the charter and would rather mope on the bench.” Paddington Bear, Refugee

Rebecca Mead | The New Yorker

“Paddington’s story is, like Mr. Gruber’s, an immigrant story, conveyed through the beguiling mishaps that he endures in his journey of assimilation. How do faucets work? (You need to turn them off.) What is meant when an attendant at the theater asks if you would like a program? (You are supposed to pay for it.) This theme—of the immigrant’s arrival, and the natives’ initially wary but ultimately wholehearted embrace—was accentuated in the story’s excellent movie version, from 2014.”

How the Women of Summer 2017 Are Changing Hollywood

Darren Franich | Entertainment Weekly

"The important thing to remember, of course, is that this isn't just some hiccup in female-centric big-screen entertainment. Taken all together, it feels like Hollywood has reconsidered what it means to produce feature film entertainment: who can star in a blockbuster, and how audiences will enjoy those stars. That's the core message brewing in other upcoming high-profile projects."

Gabby Bess | Broadly

“I became somewhat addicted to the Bachelor franchise because it’s a fascinating human experiment, not in love, but in social behavior more broadly. The show’s true premise is cruel—how do people react when ostensibly trying to make a human connection despite only getting to spend a total of, like, 24 hours with the object of their affection and countless more time with their rivals?—but usually it's benign.” How Okja Produced the Best Korean American Character in Film History

Donnie Kwak | The Ringer

“Okja is the most memorable film I’ve seen in a long while. The Koreans, led by the unforgettable Ahn as Mija, are the most developed, intricate, and layered characters; the Westerners, for a change, are the exaggerated stereotypes. In the middle, most authentic of all, are a couple of hyphenated Koreans trying to make sense of everything.” The Guilty Pleasure of Reading Hollywood Memoirs

Carolyn Kellog | The Los Angeles Times

“Memoir is another matter. Idiosyncratic and biased, obfuscatory and boastful, even unctuous and vain, the Hollywood memoir is not going to portray the past in a clear light. But like Sriracha on the table, it’s going to bring the heat and make the meal better. So much better.”