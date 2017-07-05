MTV News, Chance the Rapper, and a Defense of Negative Criticism

Amanda Petrusich | The New Yorker

“Criticism doesn’t require its subject to acquiesce. For anyone accustomed to high degrees of control, this can seem, at first, like an affront. But well-rendered criticism confirms that the work is high stakes. This criticism can be illuminating and thrilling, and might offer an important vantage on a very private experience.”

Amy Pascal’s Hollywood Ending, Complete With Comeback Twist

Brooks Barnes | The New York Times

“Pascal, a 59-year-old woman in an industry rife with sexism and ageism, seems to have emerged stronger and happier, having reinvented herself as a producer through her company, Pascal Pictures ... On a personal level, after a lot of soul-searching, some in a therapist’s office, she has tried to see the hack as freeing. After all, she has no more secrets.”

Behind the Scenes at Fox and Friends, America’s Most Influential Morning Show (Seriously)

Marisa Guthrie | The Hollywood Reporter

“At a time when media consumption ... has been politicized to a degree not seen in decades, Fox & Friends has become a crucial strategic front for the president's war on the outlets he doesn't like. Trump doesn’t just watch Fox & Friends religiously; he often seems to take his talking points and even his policy cues directly from its content. Like it or not, thanks to its First Fan, the show may be the most influential news program in America.”

The Saga of Lena Dunham’s Dog Lamby, the Walking Internet Receipt

Ashley Feinberg | Wired

“We’ll likely never know exactly what happened with (to?) Lamby, but if nothing else, the dispute highlights just how permanent social media can be. Every tweet that vents frustration at a keening dog, every shared joke among friends, even a deleted photo can take on unintended significance years down the road. No single moment in time can tell a story—but the ever-accruing feed that you send into the world can portray all kinds of narratives.”

An Oral History of The Simpsons’ Classic Planet of the Apes Musical

Jesse David Fox | Vulture

“The musical … similarly made a mark on those who created it, if only because how relatively easy it came together … The bit has so many disparate parts—‘80s Austrian-pop parody, old-school-musical homage, Planet of the Apes, break-dancing, old vaudeville-style jokes—but in the hands of The Simpsons and its writers, it works. Or as Bill Oakley, one of the two showrunners at the time, told Vulture, ‘[It] was just a magic visit from the joke fairy.’”