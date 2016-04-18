Laughing and Crying With Laura Harrier, the New Star of Spider-Man

Ashley Weatherford | The Cut

“Harrier is biracial, in a moment when the Tracee Ellis Rosses, Rashida Joneses, and Zoë Kravitzes of the world are vocalizing the complexities of living in this country representing two disparate backgrounds. Harrier has joined the conversation. ‘Growing up, there were no families on TV that looked like mine. I remember doing the census as a kid and my mom being like “This is a really big deal because this is the first time you can check more than one box.”’” With 4:44, Jay-Z Is Being Celebrated for Owning His Mistakes. For a Black Man, That’s Rare.

Hanif Willis-Abdurraqib | Vox

“No size or age dictates the rate at which we learn to turn away from our old mistakes, and clean ourselves up before making new ones. And so when I think about the platinum-plated response to the 47-year-old Jay Z’s 4:44, I also think about the 12-year-old [Tamir] Rice—how he was never afforded the mistakes that come with growing up, and the accolades that come with surviving them.”

How a Russian Street Art Museum Defies Kremlin Censors

Sophie Pinkham | The New Republic

“Street artists have the freedom to make whatever they please—with the important caveats that if they’re caught, they are subject to arrest, fines, and prosecution—not to mention the destruction of their art. A museum imposes limitations on the works shown within its walls on the basis of aesthetic, political, and other criteria, but in exchange it promises conservation, protection, and respect for its holdings.” The Great Power and Great Responsibility of Spider-Man

David Harper | The Ringer

“For all of the character’s success and the passion he engenders, Spider-Man’s 55th year finds him in unfamiliar territory. With Spider-Man: Homecoming kicking off Spidey’s third film franchise in 15 years and with the comics at a five-year sales low point, the character is facing a foe he’s never met before: an uncertain future.” Related Story Serena Williams and Okja: The Week in Pop-Culture Writing Eternal Sunshine

Rembert Browne | The Fader

“It’s a masterful, near-political dismantling of the old heads, just another thing that makes [Lil] Yachty a heroic figure to many of his teenage peers and a thorn in the side of many of his rap elders ... Still, inquiries into whether or not it’s all a schtick aren’t without warrant. And the more you keep digging ... the more you’re forced to realize that the teens have changed the rules, and the easiest way to get left behind is to get hung up on reality.”