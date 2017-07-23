Megaplexes this past weekend staged a battle between two very different battle movies: the realistic World War II suspense of Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk, and the campy sci-fi hijinks of Luc Besson’s Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets. Fueled by great reviews and Nolan’s bankable brand as a filmmaker, Dunkirk prevailed with a $50.5 million haul while Valerian, at just $17 million in grosses, seems headed the heap of recent space-adventure bombs. Still it’s notable how both films, vastly unalike in tone and reception, did share one feature other than their release date—a megafamous musician in their ensemble. Devoted fans of One Direction have tracked the progress of Dunkirk for more than a year thanks to it being the first major acting job for Harry Styles, the 23-year-old frontman of that currently suspended boy band. Valerian has made Rihanna, arguably the reigning queen of pop, a major feature of its marketing campaign. The tradition of singers attaining “multihyphenate” status by way of Hollywood is richly uneven, encompassing award-winners like Cher in Moonstruck and trainwrecks like Mariah Carey in Glitter. Styles’s and Rihanna’s simultaneous gigs, taken together, offer a neat case study in the two poles of musicians-as-actors: the serious bid perhaps en route to an eventual EGOT, and the winking extended cameo meant for fans, fun, and profit.

The newer star, Styles, appears to be on the hunt for prestige. Arguably the most crucial dialogue of Dunkirk, a nerve-wracking audiovisual riff that has almost no crucial dialogue, belongs to him. Playing a British soldier named Alex, he gets to ask the question at the very heart of the film: Is mere survival victory? He's also pivotal to a harrowing scene about another big theme, the moral compromises than people in danger must consider. Earlier, his curiosity leads to a rare explanation for one of the many inexplicable activities on screen: There's a good reason, Alex finds, that one fellow soldier doesn't take up an enticing offer of jam and tea after they board a rescue ship.

Styles actually has a bigger role than he's been billed as having in Christopher Nolan's press tour. "We're not trying to oversell Harry in the movie for the specific reason that it's an ensemble," Nolan told Variety. "We don't want people who are huge fans of his being disappointed that he's not in it enough or whatever. … It's not cartoonish. [His performance] almost risks being missed because of what it's actually doing." Eh. In the cast's subgroup of casually pretty slender young Brits playing privates, Styles is ever-so-slightly prettier than the rest, and as previously mentioned, he does some important things. You won't miss him. But Nolan's comments do speak to a more fundamental aspect of Styles's role in Dunkirk. Surely the musician wanted to blend in: What better way to prove one's actorly credibility than to seem anonymous when you really have more than 30 million Twitter followers? Whether you, the viewer, will have the movie's spell broken by his presence likely relies less on his performance, which is good, than on your relationship to Styles. If you're a One Direction obsessive or a parent of one, the exquisite tension of Nolan's filmcraft may be cut by the memory of the chirpy "What Makes You Beautiful" clashing with Hans Zimmer's tick-tocking score. If you're anyone else, though, Styles will have achieved his goal: He is seen but not disruptive, important but not eclipsing.