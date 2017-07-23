Every week for the seventh season of Game of Thrones, three Atlantic staffers will discuss new episodes of the HBO drama. Because no screeners were made available to critics in advance this year, we'll be posting our thoughts in installments. Spencer Kornhaber: Game of Thrones ended its latest episode with a good-old-fashion pirate ambush, eliminating two out of three of the Sand Snakes and subjecting Theon to a humiliating self-directed walk of the plank. As far as late-episode twists go, Euron Greyjoy’s at-sea ambush was a solid one, injecting real suspense and unsettling violence into what had seemed like a straightforward sail. Yet, in the end, it was also a typical Thrones-ian calamity: You’d best bet against the side you want to win. Related Story Game of Thrones Gears Up for the Wars Still to Come Not all is lost for Daenerys’s fleet, though. The Sand Snakes are just one reptile now—but, to be the most frank, weren’t three sassy warriors a bit difficult to keep track of anyway? Theon may still doggy paddle to safety, and Ellaria and Yara, so rudely interrupted before they consummated friends-with-benefit status, aren’t yet confirmed fish food. Bonus expectation fulfillment: Euron got to make like all great Thrones villains and giggle maniacally while covered in blood. The episode-ending battle at sea also highlighted a larger issue with this episode and perhaps with all of Thrones going forward. We’re in turbo mode: Game pieces are flying across the tables of various Westerosi war rooms, and certain details need to be yada-yada’d. So you might ask, wouldn’t a fleet primarily composed of rebels against Euron Greyjoy proceed with heightened concern that Euron Greyjoy might try to attack them? What’s responsible for the ambush—Cersei’s suitor’s craftiness, or Daenerys’s henchwomen’s incompetence? The answers probably don’t matter. Focus instead, the show increasingly asks, on the big map.

What clear is that Daenerys’s surgical strike that was outlined toward the beginning of the episode isn’t going to unfold in as lovely and uncomplicated a fashion as, say, the love scene between Grey Worm and Missandei did. But the underlying point of the Dragonstone deliberations remains relevant. In the competing advice of Tyrion the “clever man” (advocating bloodless conquest) and Olenna the battle-hardened “dragon” (encouraging total war), Thrones reiterated its core conflict between righteousness and realpolitik. But it also turned focus back on a fascinating uniter of those two approaches in Varys. Daenerys’s interrogation of the so-called Spider served as a history refresher on his character, but it also clarified what’s made his strategy special all along. He’ll stab any regent in the back, but he’ll do it with a noble purpose. Khaleesi, for now, seems to see the promise of this practical-yet-principled approach in a world divided between the oathbound and the self-interested. And the viewer may note how such a philosophy is reflected in other characters. Take Jaime Lannister, who keeps taking heat from the likes of Sam’s dad because he kingslayed for the greater good. But does Melisandre, the surprise visitor to Dragonstone, really have a divine mission? Or, as the question has been since she first appeared in Thrones, is she simply a charlatan leaping between would-be monarchs?

Up north, Jon Snow has the opposite sort of perception problem. He’s still being viewed by many of those around him as a typical Stark: naively trusting of human nature, ready to strike bargains and cede power just to be a honorable guy. Even his loyal prodigy Lyanna Mormont thinks he’s a rube to answer Dany’s entreaty in person. But as Snow tells his council, he’s coming from a perspective they don’t—but the viewer does—understand: He's seen the army of the dead. Yes, he's tempting the same fate as his grandfather in meeting with a Targaryen, but it’s because he honestly thinks it’s the best bet to save the skin of himself, his people, and the realm at large. One serious possible strategic error on Jon’s part, though: Not making nice with Petyr Baelish. Despite Sansa’s frostiness toward him, the Lord of the Vale may still hold real sway over the ruler of the North that Jon has just appointed. Even if not, Baelish has an army—as well as ambition unchecked by the idealism espoused by his longtime foil Varys. Additionally, he’s obsessed with Catelyn Stark, who, as we were reminded by their conversation in the presence of a B-minus stone tribute to Ned Stark, was no fan of Jon’s. It’s probably no coincidence that the scene between Jon and Littlefinger took place in the crypt of Winterfell just like how Qyburn’s weapons demonstration for Cersei took place in the bowels of King’s Landing. The subterranean locales fit with the episode’s larger focus on secrets, politics, and history: Save for the final nautical skirmish, most of the movement we saw on screen seemed to be building foundation for future action. Dany assembled a neat—if, it now appears, abortive—plan for a two-front war. The Lannisters tried to rally the few lords who might be loyal to them while searching out ways to deal with that pesky dragons issue (still unclear: what makes Qyburn’s ballista so special).

Some of tonight’s smaller moments will also, possibly, come to be seen as important foundation. We’re now two-for-two in season 7 episodes that feature disgusting Sam sequences, and while it seems dubious that slicing Ser Jorah’s skin will result in anything other than the would-be maester also being infected with greyscale, it seems possible that the search for a cure will bring both characters back to where young Shireen Baratheon was healed: Dragonstone. (Also of note from the Sam plotline was the meta joke about his mentor writing A Song of Ice and Fire under a much less catchy title.) Then there was Arya facing down wolves, mysteriously. I haven’t read the George R.R. Martin’s books—I know you have, David—but everyone tells me the later volumes spend a lot of time with a pack of feral canines. I assume her meet-up in the woods was partly a reference to that story, but Arya’s closing line—“that’s not you”—would seem to indicate that Nymaria isn’t rejoining the ensemble. Or was the whole scene somehow just an Ed Sheeran reference? Finally, though it’s admittedly tired to compare this show and current events, some news parallels can’t go un-noted. I couldn’t have been the only one who thought the conversation between Dany and Varys had an whiff of recent debates over “loyalty” vs. “honest loyalty,” no? Nor could I have been the only one to feel Missandei was throwing out a think-piece prompt by by saying the “the prince that was promised” actually could be any gender. And was it not sorta familiar how xenophobia and expedience swirled together as Cersei and Jaime made a pitch to fight against Dothraki and Unsullied? David, bring me back to escapism, and please also give an excuse for Theon escaping.

David Sims: Ah, Spencer, you expected too much of poor Theon, or should I say, Reek. His goodbye to Yara was a bleak little mirror image of Arya’s little showdown with her former companion Nymeria. When Arya last left her direwolf, she was a girl playing with wooden swords, and Nymeria was a barely tamed beast biting at Prince Joffrey; now, when they cross paths again, Arya is a cool-blooded assassin, and Nymeria is even more feral, far too wild and free to serve even as a threatening companion to a returning Stark warrior in Winterfell. The look between them said it all—our animal natures are hard to shed. The same went for poor Theon as his nasty uncle Euron dared him to take up the sword and try and rescue Yara. Try as he might, Theon’s not about to play the noble warrior—his bravest action up until now had been taking Sansa’s hand and jumping with her off the ramparts at Winterfell. In the face of a similar brand of chaos (Euron is a 1980s goth version of Ramsay Bolton), Theon jumped again, hoping to live to fight another day. Lord knows what the show has planned for him in the coming weeks, but given his history, it can’t be anything good. Honestly, I figured Daenerys’s initial invasion force was doomed the second it launched its mission. For one, never throw in with the Dornish—they’re Westeros’s equivalent of the L.A. Clippers, a decent bet on paper that seemingly never pans out, always swerving stylishly into some unfortunate twist of fate. Yara, a far more exciting character, has also always felt doomed to play second fiddle, given how wrapped up she is in the internecine politics of those mollusk-pocked Iron Islanders. And Olenna Tyrell, masterful game-player that she is, has quickly been written off by men far stupider than her (namely Jaime and Randyll Tarly) as being too “emotional” in the face of, oh, you know, Cersei blowing up her entire family.