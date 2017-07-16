Every week for the seventh season of Game of Thrones, David Sims, Spencer Kornhaber, and Lenika Cruz will discuss new episodes of the HBO drama. Because no screeners were made available to critics in advance this year, we'll be posting our thoughts in installments.

David Sims: It’s finally back. After 12 long months of waiting, 12 months of rumor, speculation, and fierce fan arguments, Game of Thrones has returned to answer the question we’ve all been asking: Just how does the sanitation system at the Citadel work? How has Westeros’s largest collection of intellects dealt with the issue of human defecation? Now we know: It’s Sam’s job, and he pours all the bedpans into a giant trough. Might as well end the show right here.

I jest, but only to honor the show that has been off our airwaves for so long and has made its much ballyhooed return in typically muted fashion, with a couple of silly tweaks that simply had to be for our benefit. With only 12 episodes remaining before this show is gone for good (we’ll get six more this year, followed by just six in Season 8), one might be pardoned for asking, as Milhouse of The Simpsons once did, when we’re going to get to the fireworks factory. Patience! “Dragonstone,” written by the show creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, was the kind of table-setter Game of Thrones always prefers for its season premiere, promising carnage to come but mostly using the first hour to push the pieces into place. And, in this case, to give us a good old-fashioned bedpan montage.

“Dragonstone” actually began in much more shocking fashion with a scene wrapping up Arya’s revenge from the Season 6 finale, “The Winds of Winter,” in which she killed the aged weasel Walder Frey as retribution for his part in the Red Wedding. Now, disguised as him, Arya the assassin gathered the entire Frey clan for a banquet, poisoning them all and revealing herself to Frey’s poor child bride. Even for the merciless Arya, it was a bloodthirsty moment, one that underlined just how much her training by the Faceless Men forged her. She’s not “no one,” as they wanted her to be, but she’s still a wraith—a vengeful Stark wraith who can operate without fear of upsetting lordly alliances.

It was fitting that “Dragonstone” began with a triumphant massacre and then spent the next 55 minutes pondering the moral gray areas of war and vengeance. That’s what Game of Thrones is really here for—to keep you arguing with yourself every time some plot development feels too neat or simple. Up in the north, Jon and Sansa debated the finer points of treason when Jon refused to strip the families of two traitorous houses—the Karstarks and Umbers—of their lands just because of the sins of their dead lords. Sansa, whose political acumen was forged in the fire of Ramsay Bolton’s torture and Cersei’s particular brand of leadership, argued for a deeper punishment, and I found myself surprised at how much I disagreed with her. Ruining families forever is what Lannisters do. But, as Sansa later admitted to Jon, she does admire Cersei’s indomitable spirit, in a weird sort of way.