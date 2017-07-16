Every week for the seventh season of Game of Thrones, David Sims, Spencer Kornhaber, and Lenika Cruz will discuss new episodes of the HBO drama. Because no screeners were made available to critics in advance this year, we'll be posting our thoughts in installments.
David Sims: It’s finally back. After 12 long months of waiting, 12 months of rumor, speculation, and fierce fan arguments, Game of Thrones has returned to answer the question we’ve all been asking: Just how does the sanitation system at the Citadel work? How has Westeros’s largest collection of intellects dealt with the issue of human defecation? Now we know: It’s Sam’s job, and he pours all the bedpans into a giant trough. Might as well end the show right here.
I jest, but only to honor the show that has been off our airwaves for so long and has made its much ballyhooed return in typically muted fashion, with a couple of silly tweaks that simply had to be for our benefit. With only 12 episodes remaining before this show is gone for good (we’ll get six more this year, followed by just six in Season 8), one might be pardoned for asking, as Milhouse of The Simpsons once did, when we’re going to get to the fireworks factory. Patience! “Dragonstone,” written by the show creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, was the kind of table-setter Game of Thrones always prefers for its season premiere, promising carnage to come but mostly using the first hour to push the pieces into place. And, in this case, to give us a good old-fashioned bedpan montage.
“Dragonstone” actually began in much more shocking fashion with a scene wrapping up Arya’s revenge from the Season 6 finale, “The Winds of Winter,” in which she killed the aged weasel Walder Frey as retribution for his part in the Red Wedding. Now, disguised as him, Arya the assassin gathered the entire Frey clan for a banquet, poisoning them all and revealing herself to Frey’s poor child bride. Even for the merciless Arya, it was a bloodthirsty moment, one that underlined just how much her training by the Faceless Men forged her. She’s not “no one,” as they wanted her to be, but she’s still a wraith—a vengeful Stark wraith who can operate without fear of upsetting lordly alliances.
It was fitting that “Dragonstone” began with a triumphant massacre and then spent the next 55 minutes pondering the moral gray areas of war and vengeance. That’s what Game of Thrones is really here for—to keep you arguing with yourself every time some plot development feels too neat or simple. Up in the north, Jon and Sansa debated the finer points of treason when Jon refused to strip the families of two traitorous houses—the Karstarks and Umbers—of their lands just because of the sins of their dead lords. Sansa, whose political acumen was forged in the fire of Ramsay Bolton’s torture and Cersei’s particular brand of leadership, argued for a deeper punishment, and I found myself surprised at how much I disagreed with her. Ruining families forever is what Lannisters do. But, as Sansa later admitted to Jon, she does admire Cersei’s indomitable spirit, in a weird sort of way.
Cersei, meanwhile, is in full-on defiance mode, her heart hardened by the death of Tommen. She’s having a gigantic map of Westeros painted as if to stubbornly pretend she’s still in charge of all of it, and when prodded by Jaime (who, honestly, did not seem angry enough at her to me) about her lack of allies, she produced Euron Greyjoy, dressed like an emo Captain Hook, who then promised to get her a proper wedding gift. Something to fight dragons with, methinks? Cersei’s going to need it, since Daenerys (in the episode’s final sequence) has taken roost at her birthplace of Dragonstone, the obsidian island off the coast of King’s Landing that was once home to Stannis Baratheon.
My favorite scenes in “Dragonstone,” though, were not these big pieces of plot movement but the quieter meditations on the unceasing foolishness of war, even in the face of Daenerys’s possible triumph. Arya, upon leaving The Twins, encountered a group of Lannister soldiers (including one Ed Sheeran) who seem as good-natured as any other Westerosi, a welcome change for a show that usually portrays red-armored men as pitiless monsters. The Hound, now traveling with the Brotherhood Without Banners, stumbled upon a home he once robbed, whose kind-hearted owner has long since died (along with his daughter). His understated burial service for the people he once wronged in the name of nihilism was the episode’s best moment, far more intriguing (to me) than his visions of oncoming doom from beyond The Wall. And Jon’s pronouncement of the new lords of Karhold and Last Hearth, a steely feudal pledge to two pale teenagers, was a stirring reminder of his belief in not judging people by their family name.
And then, of course, there were the bedpans, emptied dutifully by good old Sam, who toils away at Oldtown learning to be a maester in the hopes that he can repel the coming onslaught from the White Walkers. In all that excrement-cleaning, all that weighing of innards, came a revelation—Dragonstone is the key to defeating the dead, as it’s a veritable palace of obsidian. There also came a veiled threat, in the form of the Archmaester (played by a folksy Jim Broadbent) making a safe assumption. The Wall has stood for thousands of years. Why would it fall now? With so few episodes to go, I wouldn’t count my bedpans. Lenika and Spencer, what do you see in the flames?
This post will be updated with entries from Lenika Cruz and Spencer Kornhaber.