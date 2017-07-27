Arcade Fire albums usually arrive with a technological gimmick—mysterious hotlines, shell corporations, immersive apps. It's benevolent overkill: Their orchestral-rock tunes often feel like VR films anyways. The Montreal collective creates songs with texture and weight; strongly defined beginnings, middles, and ends; and a voice in the ear that’s almost vaudevillian, insisting that everything you’re experiencing really is a very big deal. Hit “play” and feel what you need to feel—communal uplift, twitchy outrage, bittersweet catharsis. Yet it’s tough to satisfyingly plug into their fifth album, Everything Now, and there are two tempting factors to blame: its obsession with danceability and its overdetermined lyrical concept. But fans know that both of those things aren’t all that new for the band. Something deeper, more hardware-level, is going awry. Related Story The Exquisite Horror in Lana Del Rey's Nostalgia Arcade Fire have long presented themselves as warriors against the numbness and isolation bred by modern society. Their 2004 debut, Funeral, told of mourners rediscovering youthful joie de vivre, and accordingly beneath its chamber pop was the thrum of body music—disco, sock hop, conga. After following that approach to an Album of the Year Grammy with 2010’s The Suburbs, they underwent a shift and let their groovier side take the lead on 2013’s Reflektor. Though many listeners snickered at the new nightclubby ambitions of a band wearing blazers and sneering about social media, Reflektor delivered on Arcade Fire’s essential promise. Amid the six-minute shuffles were wrenching melodies, musical plot-twists, and earned-in-sweat epiphanies. The marketing for Everything Now has yet again attacked the supposedly dire spiritual condition of our age. The campaign, which involves a made-up corporation wreaking havoc on Twitter, has satirized the internet’s promise of “infinite content” via fake products, fake reviews, and #fakenews. The album’s first single, the title track, hinted at a smart melding of message and music. Begging for ABBA comparisons with its stiff backbeat, ooey-gooey piano motif, and ad-jingle chorus, it achieved liftoff by modulating its hook again, again, again until the listener had no choice but to give in. The seductive effect matched Win Butler’s mournful singing about entertainment overload: “Every film that you’ve ever seen / Fills the spaces up in your dreams.”

That song played a trick that really only can work once—though Arcade Fire do reprise its melody on Everything Now’s intro and outro. The rest of the album also follows the Reflektor vein of epic-scale dance routines, whether rendered as roiling funk on “Signs of Life,” stern electro on “Creature Comfort,” or merry ska on “Chemistry.” Thanks in part to producers Thomas Bangalter (half of Daft Punk), Steve Mackey (Pulp’s bassist), and Markus Dravs (a longtime Arcade Fire collaborator), the soundscapes are sparkling-clean, with less filigree than the band’s been known for. Maybe the slick production is why the songs feel strangely one-dimensional, though the best moments of Everything Now are in the music itself: Tron-reminiscent pulsation on “Put Your Money on Me,” murky country-Western signifiers on “We Don’t Deserve Love,” thundering synths from Portishead’s Geoff Barrow on “Creature Comfort.”