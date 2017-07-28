In the new movie Brigsby Bear, James Pope’s favorite TV show is the kind of throwback piece of ’80s children’s entertainment that you could see easily catching on with a new generation. Shown exclusively on low-quality VHS, Brigsby Bear Adventures is a surreal blend of fantasy and educational programming of the sort that used to litter the Saturday morning television landscape. The program sees the magical anthropomorphic bear Brigsby doing battle with an evil wizard in the moon while also teaching multiplication. But the show, and its star, isn’t real—not even within the world of Dave McCary’s debut film, written by Kyle Mooney and Kevin Costello.

Brigsby Bear Adventures is an elaborate fake, a nifty brainwashing tool designed to keep the 25-year-old James (Mooney) happy and sedate in the underground bunker he’s lived in his entire life. As the film begins, James is rescued from his “parents” Ted (Mark Hamill) and April (Jane Adams) by the FBI, and told that he was in fact kidnapped as a baby from his real mother and father, Greg (Matt Walsh) and Louise (Michaela Watkins). That revelation is somewhat beside the point to James, though—his real concern is Brigsby, the only friend he’s ever had, who, it turns out, was sprung entirely from the strange minds of his captors.

If that sounds like a labored plot setup, credit to Mooney and Costello for laying it out quite simply, and letting the details remain relatively obscure. Brigsby Bear sticks firmly to the perspective of James, who almost refuses to engage with the “real world” he’s suddenly been launched into, mostly out of self-preservation. What Ted and April wanted with a child is never really important, nor is James’s relationship with his actual parents, who look on in panic as he babbles to them about a made-up television show. Brigsby Bear is really just a story about how people relate to the entertainment that helped raised them—and how simultaneously pure and destructive that relationship can be.

So much pop culture today trades on the imagery of ’80s favorites: Think of Stranger Things and The Americans, not to mention the slew of classics like Ghostbusters and Blade Runner being remade and given sequels. McCary, who is a director at Saturday Night Live and was part of the “Good Neighbor” comedy group that helped launch Mooney’s career, excels at mimicking the visual patina of whatever specific property he’s parodying. The clips of Brigsby Bear Adventures, down to the halting visual effects and heavy plot reliance on dei ex machina, are pitch-perfect and doled out in small enough segments to never grow tiring.