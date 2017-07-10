The Major League Baseball season reaches its unofficial midpoint with Tuesday night’s All-Star game, and the story of the year, so far, is Aaron Judge. As the New York Yankees’ rookie right-fielder, Judge has produced jaw-slackening moments with such regularity that it’s hard to single one out, but a good example came on June 11, when the Yankees hosted the Baltimore Orioles in the Bronx.

The game before, Judge had hit his league-leading 19th home run of the season, and that day he padded his total even further. In the sixth inning, he sent an inside pitch soaring 495 feet over the left-field wall, the longest shot by any player this year. An inning later, the Orioles’ mop-up reliever—the Yankees led 12-3 at this point—pitched Judge cautiously, keeping the ball on the far edge of the plate, but Judge reached out and lashed another homer to right.

In the absence of a close game, the thrill of the afternoon was in seeing him lay out the exact dimensions of his talents. Types and locations of pitches didn’t matter. Once Judge’s bat met them, they all ended up far, far away. “He is putting on the most amazing display I think I have ever seen!” claimed John Sterling, who has witnessed five World Series championships in his 28 years calling New York games.

At 25 years old, on a young Yankees team that has surprised with its ahead-of-schedule relevance, Judge is a rare combination of rookie and MVP candidate. He may also be baseball’s biggest star. He led the American League in All-Star fan votes, he’ll headline Monday’s Home Run Derby, and a section of Yankee Stadium bleachers has been recommissioned as “Judge’s Chambers,” where devotees dress in robes and wave gavels. His statistics, impressive as they are—30 home runs, the highest slugging percentage and wins above replacement in the Majors—make up only part of his appeal, the main draw being the sheer scale of his presence on the field.

Judge would be large by NBA or NFL standards, but within the context of his chosen sport he is a titan. At six feet seven inches tall and 282 pounds, everything he does is outsized. He stands statue-still at the plate and, when he gets a pitch he likes, sweeps his bat to it, sending it zooming skyward faster and farther than anyone else. If he were a video game creation, Judge’s “power” attribute would be slid all the way up to 99—his uniform number, incidentally.