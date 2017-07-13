A sweeping year of Peak TV dominated the Emmy nominations Thursday morning, with new series like The Crown, The Handmaid’s Tale, Stranger Things, Westworld, and This Is Us entering a drama field now dominated by shows on streaming networks. The comedy field remained more stable, with old favorites like Veep and Modern Family leading the pack, but overall the industry awards reflected the ongoing state of change in the world of television, as established networks like HBO, FX, and AMC contend with an onslaught of high-quality scripted programming from sites like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon.

The nominations, announced by the actors Shemar Moore and Anna Chlumsky, also suggest that the limited series is still en vogue, with some of the biggest critical hits of the year (including Feud, Fargo, Big Little Lies, and The Night Of) doing battle in a category that was a relative graveyard of quality only a few years ago. Though some new comedies broke through (particularly FX’s Atlanta), it was the Drama Series nominations that saw a real shake-up, with last year’s winner Game of Thrones taking a year off, the longtime Emmy favorite Downton Abbey finally out of the picture, and last year’s critical darling Mr. Robot contending with a sophomore slump.

The winners will be announced Sunday, September 17, at a ceremony hosted by Stephen Colbert (it will air on his parent network CBS), though most of the smaller technical awards will be given out at the “Creative Arts” ceremonies on September 9 and 10. In a year without Game of Thrones, the Drama Series category will be wide open (five of the seven nominees are in their first season), with Netflix’s The Crown possibly holding a slight edge because of its costume-drama credentials (a longtime favorite for awards voters), though its sci-fi series Stranger Things may coast to victory on pure buzz.

Comedy Series only has one new nominee (Atlanta), and the Emmy veteran Veep, which has won the last two trophies, may be tough to dethrone. Limited Series is a total free-for-all, but HBO’s Big Little Lies, which drew several nominations for its all-star cast (including Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, and Alexander Skarsgard), is probably the front-runner on name recognition alone. A full list of the major nominations is below, with a longer list of all the technical nominations available at the Emmys website.