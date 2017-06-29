A glance at Will Ferrell’s recent history at the box office does not suggest anything resembling a crisis. His last starring role, the 2015 Christmas comedy Daddy’s Home with Mark Wahlberg, was a huge hit that did well enough to spawn a sequel (coming later this year). Before that, he teamed with Kevin Hart to make Get Hard, a prison comedy that grossed more than twice its budget; Anchorman 2, which did even better than that; and The Campaign with Zach Galifianakis (which made a healthy $87 million domestically). Ferrell’s new film The House sticks to that strategy—put the actor alongside an established comedy star (Amy Poehler), give them a high-concept plot (a couple opens a casino in their home!), and wait for the easy cash.

Money aside, however, there’s a definite sense of laziness to Ferrell’s recent approach to his career—a sad reality considering the experimental lengths he used to go to, and the consistent quality of the films he made right after departing Saturday Night Live in 2002. Ferrell is arguably the most iconic comedy star of his generation, but he seems increasingly locked into lowest-common-denominator material as the genre struggles to retain its box-office cache. The House, like so many of his other recent efforts, feels anonymous—and should be just as quickly forgotten as the rest of them.

Because for all the money movies like The Campaign, Get Hard, Daddy’s Home, and even Anchorman 2 make, they barely register a blip in the cultural zeitgeist. Ferrell’s best-known characters—the over-eager Buddy of Elf, the egotistical Ron Burgundy of the original Anchorman, the Bush-era parody of American exceptionalism that is Ricky Bobby in Talladega Nights—have been replaced with total vacuums. Too often, Ferrell is called on to just play “himself,” i.e. a slightly milquetoast suburban dad-type who gets sucked into some kind of dodgy enterprise and quickly overreacts.

Ferrell’s greatest collaborations were with the director Adam McKay (with whom he made Anchorman, Talladega Nights, Step Brothers, and the cop comedy The Other Guys), a veteran SNL writer who encourages improvisation on his sets. But McKay and Ferrell struggled to crack the Anchorman sequel together, trying to turn it into a ham-fisted treatise on the evil of cable news, and since then McKay has gone on to Oscar success as the director of the more serious The Big Short (his next project is about the vice presidency of Dick Cheney).