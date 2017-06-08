Any seasoned watcher of the NBA knows that stockpiled talent brings its own drawbacks. Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal won three consecutive titles together for Los Angeles in the 2000s, but they sniped at each other in the media and eventually presented an ultimatum to the front office: Choose one. LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, when they joined forces in Miami in 2010, found that giving up some control to accommodate each other was not as simple as it sounded; they limped to a slow start in their first year together and lost that season’s Finals in dispiriting fashion. Basketball requires balance, and groups of superstars that look unbeatable on roster sheets can encounter conflicts of style or ego on the court. The Golden State Warriors are the exception. The Warriors—who featured an MVP award winner (Stephen Curry) and two other All-Stars (Draymond Green and Klay Thompson) before adding Kevin Durant, himself a former MVP, last summer—lead this year’s Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers three games to none. They have won all 15 of their playoff games over four rounds, and if they win Friday night’s contest they will become the only team in league history to complete a perfect postseason. Their key figures all solidly in their primes, they look ready to dominate the NBA for a half-decade.

More impressive than their collection of talent or their slate of results, though, is their approach to the sport. It is not just that they play without ego; their M.O. is too elegant to frame as an absence of something. Rather, they resemble distinct limbs of a larger organism, some mutant aspen grove rooted together under the hardwood. They have realized basketball equilibrium, or paradise. Related Story The Unpredictable Draymond Green During a break in Wednesday night’s third game, the sideline reporter Doris Burke asked the Warriors coach Steve Kerr about his team’s propensity for sharing. “It’s just who they are,” Kerr replied. “They all like to pass, they all like to move the ball, and it works pretty well for them.” That evening, it worked well enough to produce a heart-stopping back-and-forth victory that made the best use of all of the Warriors’ gifts. Curry maneuvered around the court with piscine quickness, darting to the rim or behind screens, making long-range three-pointers and odd-angled layups. Thompson added six triples of his own. Green—the team’s bleeding heart—threw expert passes and feuded with referees. Durant jogged upcourt in the final minute, blinked at LeBron James, hoisted his 6’11” frame, and swished what would prove the game-winning shot. Each star leveraged his own talents for the benefit of his teammates; the ball went from player to player like a thought among telepaths. Were it not so obviously improvisational, responding to the circumstances of every moment, the display would have seemed scripted.