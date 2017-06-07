In a scene in the newest film adaptation of Wonder Woman, the heroine (Gal Gadot), dressed as her alter ego Diana Prince, comes to the aid of a friend by destroying a gunman’s weapon. She hurls the bully across the pub, where he lands in a hard crash. Watching the scene, Sameer, an associate of Wonder Woman’s comrade Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) exclaims, “I’m both frightened and aroused.” Looking more closely at Wonder Woman’s 75-year-old history, it becomes clear that the heroine has consistently evoked mixed feelings—whether fear, awe, or attraction. Her body in particular has been a canvas upon which authors, artists, and audiences have negotiated women’s shifting gender roles and beauty standards from the 1940s through today. Tracing how Wonder Woman’s appearance has evolved in the comics and film and TV adaptations reveals the ways her creators tried to respond to anxieties about women’s independence; in playing with her proportions, skin color, and costumes, the architects of Wonder Woman’s image over time have both empowered and objectified her, though the line between the two is often blurry. Related Stories Wonder Woman, Heroine of the Post-Truth Age

Superman, Batman, and the Evolution of the ‘Perfect’ Hero Body When Wonder Woman made her cover debut in January 1942, the superhero was modeled after a new feminine ideal. According to the scholar Jill Lepore, the Wonder Woman creator William Moulton Marston was inspired by the Varga Girl centerfolds in Esquire magazine for their “cosmopolitanism” and “exoticism.” For Marston, it was important that Wonder Woman have a sexy and feminine appearance to counteract what he called the “blood-curdling masculinity” of comics at the time. As a member of the Editorial Advisory Board for All-American Comics, Marston used his background as a psychologist to advise the newly formed D.C. Comics on how to fight accusations by concerned parents and culture critics about the medium’s violent content. His solution was a female superhero guided by love. The final artwork by Harry G. Peter depicted Wonder Woman with white skin, her hair styled into impeccable 1940s waves. A red and gold corset with a plunging back was paired with star-spangled culottes that accentuated her curves. In a few months, the duo pushed boundaries of propriety and changed Wonder Woman into tighter, shorter shorts. Her strapless bustier began to expose varying degrees of cleavage.

Through the end of World War II, Wonder Woman’s brazen attire was coupled with plotting that promoted women’s social and economic freedom. For example, in Issue #5, the heroine advocates for mothers and wives to join the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps (WAACS) and the United States Women’s Naval Reserves in order to combat a “cruel husband’s domination.” Via these storylines, Wonder Woman adeptly married the message of women’s empowerment spread by war propaganda (for example, Rosie the Riveter) and the look of the pin-up girls adorning men’s barracks. The first Wonder Woman issue, published in 1942 (Courtesy of DC Entertainment) However, after the war, Wonder Woman’s salacious dress and independence came under scrutiny as gender roles were re-solidified. In the early ’50s, shortly after Marston’s death, the psychiatrist and author Fredric Wertham argued that comics were inspiring youth delinquency and that Wonder Woman, in particular, was espousing homosexuality. Wonder Woman’s storylines, which saw the hero frequently bound and punishing her female nemeses with a good spanking, had been accused of lewdness before, but because she was also an important tool in galvanizing a new work force during the war, this material was overlooked. One notable cover, created a few years before the industry began regulating itself with the Comics Code, hints at changes to come that would give Wonder Woman more marriage-centered stories. In the 1950 Issue #97 of Sensation Comics, Wonder Woman becomes the editor of the Hopeless Hearts Department of a newspaper. The cover shows Wonder Woman (in costume) typing a response to Steve’s letter submission which reads, “Dear Wonder Woman, When will you marry me?” Steve is looking over her shoulder expectantly, just shy of looming.

Wertham’s outspokenness quickly drew a following, pressuring the comics industry to make changes.The Code, adopted in 1954, toned down the increasingly amped-up sexiness of women in comics including Lois Lane, Betty and Veronica of the Archie comics, and Black Cat. The Code prohibited “suggestive and salacious” illustrations, stressing that “all characters shall be depicted in dress reasonably acceptable to society” and that women were to be drawn “realistically without exaggeration of any physical qualities.” Wonder Woman’s costume was adjusted to cover more skin. Wertham equated Wonder Woman’s lesbianism with misandry, and storylines about heterosexual love became more prevalent alongside changes that made her smaller. Courtesy of DC Entertainment In 1968, the editors made Wonder Woman younger and thinner. This ’60s rebranding was a crucial turning point in the history of the character. On the cover of her debut issue (#178), she is depicted literally painting over her past by defacing an iconic Wonder Woman poster. In this issue, the heroine gives up her warrior powers and decides to fight crime as Diana Prince, a small-business owner. Her costume was replaced by a series of swingy color-blocked dresses with leggings that could easily be acquired in Diana’s groovy fashion boutique and in stores across America. Though The New Wonder Woman comics introduce Diana as an almost waif-like modern girl, as the issues progress, Diana returns to various states of voluptuousness and undress. This increasing departure from the rebrand maps onto the growing visibility of the women’s movement. The feminist and co-founder of Ms. Magazine Gloria Steinem lamented the New Wonder Woman and attempted to resurrect Marston’s original vision for the hero by compiling a retrospective of his work. That same year, Wonder Woman graced the cover of Ms. with the headline “Wonder Woman for President.”

During this time, DC Comics was trying to find a way to respond to the historical significance of the women’s and black-power movements. The introduction of Nubia, Wonder Woman’s black half-sister, was an attempt to introduce diversity into the DC universe and simultaneously create more feminist storylines. The cover of Issue #206 in July 1973 shows Nubia and Wonder Woman facing off, virtually identical except for skin color. In some stories, Wonder Woman was a “white savior” archetype, helping Nubia liberate African women, yet the artwork played with the shades of their skin, emphasizing their contrast or similarity. Lynda Carter as Wonder Woman (Warner Bros.) According to Steinem, DC’s engagement with feminism and race was in part an effort to appease activists such as herself. The writer Laura Wolff Scanlan quotes Steinem, who remembers “the person in charge of Wonder Woman calling me up from DC Comics. He said, ‘Okay. She has her magical powers back, her lasso, her bracelets, she has Paradise Island back, and she has a black African Amazon sister named Nubia. Now will you leave me alone!’” Wonder Woman got back her powers in 1973, and by that time, her first television adaptation was already in production. Largely influenced by the Diana Prince era of the comics, the 1974 ABC made-for-television movie cast a blonde actress, Cathy Lee Crosby, in the titular role. The actress most resembled Twiggy, the uber-mod British model who ruled the 1960s. The film premiered to dismal reviews, but executives still believed Wonder Woman was a franchise worth pursuing.