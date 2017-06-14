The box office success story of last weekend was Wonder Woman. Patty Jenkins’s well-received take on the superhero, the first DC Comics movie in Warner Bros.’ extended franchise to get good reviews, made $58.5 million to climb to a total of $206 million in nine days. After years of bad buzz for her fellow superheroes Superman and Batman, Wonder Woman is clearly the benefit of strong word of mouth: The movie made only 43 percent less than it did on opening weekend, an incredibly small decline for a blockbuster of that size—Batman vs. Superman, for example, dropped 70 percent over the same period.

Finally, it seems that Warner Bros. can breathe easy about its faltering superhero universe, which has mostly muddled through critical mockery for four years now. That is the only comforting note its major studio rival Universal can take from last weekend—because last weekend was supposed to belong to The Mummy. The Tom Cruise-starring action/horror film was launched with all the pomp and circumstance of a new superhero movie, trumpeted as the beginning of the “Dark Universe,” a new ongoing franchise to feature classic movie monsters like The Wolf Man, Dracula, Frankenstein’s monster, and The Invisible Man.

The only problem: Nobody seems that interested. Cruise is one of the few genuine movie stars left in Hollywood, but even his wattage has diminished beyond the reliable Mission: Impossible films. Having him face off against a vengeful female mummy (played by Sofia Boutella) was a marquee pairing no one asked for, and generally terrible reviews helped tank the film at the box office, opening to only $31.6 million against a reported $125 million budget. No matter: Universal has already announced some seven sequels are in the works; even B-list monsters like the Phantom of the Opera, the Hunchback of Notre Dame, and the Creature from the Black Lagoon are supposedly on the docket.

It’s the latest in an ongoing, dispiriting Hollywood trend of studios putting the cart before the horse. Sony once claimed it was creating a series of films centered around the superhero Spider-Man, but that fizzled after the underperformance of The Amazing Spider-Man 2; those plans are now being revived ahead of the release of Spider-Man: Homecoming. TriStar is working on resurrecting the Narnia movies, James Cameron is supposedly making four Avatar sequels, and Fox is releasing another Maze Runner soon despite dwindling interest.