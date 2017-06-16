“Boundless” could be Jillian Tamaki’s motto. Over her 14-year career, the cartoonist has consistently leaped in new directions. Whether designing book covers using embroidery, illustrating articles for The New York Times, or creating a nihilistic superhero comic, her output has been intellectually curious and artistically roving. And so it’s fitting that Boundless is also the title of her new story collection. An ambitious and eclectic set of tales, it focuses on the interior lives of unexpected subjects: the writer of a pornographic sitcom, a shrinking woman, a plant-nursery employee with an internet doppelganger, even a fly. Boundless uses a constantly varying visual treatment that keeps readers on their toes and mixes and matches artistic styles with a proliferating set of genres, from speculative fiction to domestic drama to magical realism. If a reader comes to Boundless with assumptions about visual storytelling, Tamaki will confound them. Related Story A Graphic-Novel Memoir That Tangles With the Puzzle of Existence With the first story she throws down her gauntlet. “World Class City” is drawn with savage strokes, scribbled in dark blue lines against a sickly yellow green. Text often appears sideways, forcing the reader to turn either their head or the book. The relationship between words and images is vague, almost symbolic. An unnamed narrator describes wanting to live in a world-class city while lizard people dance, a skull-headed human holds a candle, and a snake-like creature curls around a branch. The reader must work to decipher the connections between the narration and the unfolding scenes. By opening Boundless with such a challenging piece, Tamaki declares that this collection will not deal in the expected. Each story shifts emotional and visual register. If “World Class City” has frenetic imagery and a demanding narrative style, “bedbug,” a few stories later, reads as literary realism. It follows a woman who’s had an affair but concealed it from her husband. Tamaki’s line work is crisp, but looking more closely, there are places where the art loses its polish. A chair’s color isn’t fully filled in. This seemingly neat but delicately frayed illustration style matches the fraying of the marriage. The story employs a contrasting palette of melancholic grey-blue and irritable pale orange—a faint but omnipresent color clash that mimics the hidden tensions of the couple’s marriage. The art of “bedbug” perfectly matches the material. A panel from”bedbug” (Drawn & Quarterly) The range of styles in Boundless may stem from the wide variety of Tamaki’s influences, which include X-Men comics, the Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki, ukiyo-e, and screen-printing. But though she acknowledges her influences, she’s far from defined by them. When she credited vintage manga with inspiring the warm purples of This One Summer (2014), a collaboration with her cousin, Tamaki was careful to say she did not consider the work a manga. Whether she works digitally (Boundless), or in watercolor (her illustration of a review of Yiyun Li’s Kinder Than Solitude in the May 2014 issue of The Atlantic) or in thread (the Penguin Classics edition of Black Beauty, where she stitched the equine protagonist bucking and dancing across the cover), the cartoonist seems to take her own advice to students—to not get “too comfortable” with a way of doing things—to heart.

More than artistic style, then, it’s Tamaki’s philosophies that tie her work together. “I always try to put diversity in my figures just because it’s more interesting,” she explained in a 2015 interview with Paste. “And I think visibility is powerful, as somebody who grew up mixed race in a very, very white part of Canada.” She has been just as open about the fact that her art is deeply shaped by feminism, particularly given the comics industry’s tendency to represent women as hypersexualized objects even when they’re supposed to be saving the world. In Tamaki’s words, “To see [women] as whole human beings is unfortunately less common than it should be.” From “The ClaireFree System” (Drawn & Quarterly) These priorities animate her earlier work, such as the popular webcomic SuperMutant Magic Academy, which featured plotlines that cleverly subvert school admissions disparities and in which teenager girls are as likely to fret about existentialism as about their crushes. Boundless continues her efforts to explore the full lives of women and, subtly, the societal expectations placed on them. The story “Body Pods” is narrated by a bisexual woman describing her relationships; rather than call attention to the gender of her past loves, she details their taste in movies. In “The ClaireFree System,” meanwhile, Tamaki layers a pyramid scheme script for a cleansing moisturizer over dark and confusing images of womanhood. She doesn’t specifically point to how strange and gothic the language of beauty is, but the juxtaposition makes it clear.