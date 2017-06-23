Don’t Miss

The Big Sick Is the Best Romantic Comedy in YearsDavid Sims delights in Kumail Nanjiani’s warm, big-hearted summer film.

Warner Bros.

Film

How Batman & Robin Changed the Superhero Movie for the BetterDavid Sims explains how the George Clooney-starring comic-book flop set Hollywood heroes on a new path.

The Film That’s Missing From the ‘Century’s Greatest’ ListsConor Friedersdorf praises Paolo Sorrentino’s 2013 movie The Great Beauty, which offers an unsurpassed meditation on a question that confronts all humans.

Face/Off Is 20 Years OldMegan Garber remembers what might be one of the best and most absurd action movies of all time.

Transformers: The Last Knight Is More of the SameChristopher Orr laments the loud and unpleasant fifth installment to the interminable series.

The Beguiled Is a Steamy but Restrained ThrillerDavid Sims reviews Sofia Coppola’s new Civil War-era film starring Nicole Kidman and Colin Farrell.

Did Hulk Hogan Neuter the First Amendment?Sophie Gilbert dives into a new Netflix documentary that considers the dangerous ramifications of Bollea v. Gawker for the free press.

Netflix

Television

GLOW Is a Total DelightSophie Gilbert believes the Netflix show about a short-lived ’80s wrestling league for women is smart, funny, and subversive.

Twin Peaks Is Finally Headed SomewhereDavid Sims relishes the latest episode of David Lynch’s show, in which its overarching story comes into focus.

The Jaunty Horror of Orange Is the New BlackSophie Gilbert argues that the Netflix show’s sense of humor has never felt so out of place.

Better Call Saul Finally, Tragically Ignites ChangeSpencer Kornhaber recaps the dark ending to Season 3.

The Intriguing Chills of The MistSophie Gilbert watches Spike’s new supernatural drama.

Apple Is a Step Closer to Making Its Own TV ShowsDavid Sims breaks down the tech giant’s attempt to move into a realm occupied by Netflix and Amazon.

Drawn & Quarterly

Books

The Cartoonist Who Makes You Look TwiceRowan Hisayo Buchanan considers Jillian Tamaki’s Boundless, which makes a profound case for the primacy of images in storytelling.

XL Recordings

Music

The Underrated Humor of Radiohead’s OK Computer—Spencer Kornhaber unpacks the wit in the band’s masterpiece from 20 years ago.

Vince Staples, Enemy of GroupthinkSpencer Kornhaber listens to the young rapper’s exciting new album Big Fish Theory.

Brad Penner / USA TODAY Sports / Reuters

Sports

Will Years of Losing Make the Philadelphia 76ers Winners?Robert O’Connell weighs in on the team’s prospects after this year’s NBA draft.