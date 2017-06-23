Don’t Miss
The Big Sick Is the Best Romantic Comedy in Years—David Sims delights in Kumail Nanjiani’s warm, big-hearted summer film.
Film
How Batman & Robin Changed the Superhero Movie for the Better—David Sims explains how the George Clooney-starring comic-book flop set Hollywood heroes on a new path.
The Film That’s Missing From the ‘Century’s Greatest’ Lists—Conor Friedersdorf praises Paolo Sorrentino’s 2013 movie The Great Beauty, which offers an unsurpassed meditation on a question that confronts all humans.
Face/Off Is 20 Years Old—Megan Garber remembers what might be one of the best and most absurd action movies of all time.
Transformers: The Last Knight Is More of the Same—Christopher Orr laments the loud and unpleasant fifth installment to the interminable series.
The Beguiled Is a Steamy but Restrained Thriller—David Sims reviews Sofia Coppola’s new Civil War-era film starring Nicole Kidman and Colin Farrell.
Did Hulk Hogan Neuter the First Amendment?—Sophie Gilbert dives into a new Netflix documentary that considers the dangerous ramifications of Bollea v. Gawker for the free press.
Television
GLOW Is a Total Delight—Sophie Gilbert believes the Netflix show about a short-lived ’80s wrestling league for women is smart, funny, and subversive.
Twin Peaks Is Finally Headed Somewhere—David Sims relishes the latest episode of David Lynch’s show, in which its overarching story comes into focus.
The Jaunty Horror of Orange Is the New Black—Sophie Gilbert argues that the Netflix show’s sense of humor has never felt so out of place.
Better Call Saul Finally, Tragically Ignites Change—Spencer Kornhaber recaps the dark ending to Season 3.
The Intriguing Chills of The Mist—Sophie Gilbert watches Spike’s new supernatural drama.
Apple Is a Step Closer to Making Its Own TV Shows—David Sims breaks down the tech giant’s attempt to move into a realm occupied by Netflix and Amazon.
Books
The Cartoonist Who Makes You Look Twice—Rowan Hisayo Buchanan considers Jillian Tamaki’s Boundless, which makes a profound case for the primacy of images in storytelling.
Music
The Underrated Humor of Radiohead’s OK Computer—Spencer Kornhaber unpacks the wit in the band’s masterpiece from 20 years ago.
Vince Staples, Enemy of Groupthink—Spencer Kornhaber listens to the young rapper’s exciting new album Big Fish Theory.
Sports
Will Years of Losing Make the Philadelphia 76ers Winners?—Robert O’Connell weighs in on the team’s prospects after this year’s NBA draft.