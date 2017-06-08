The Mummy Is a Monstrous Flop —David Sims decries the unnecessary new franchise reboot starring Tom Cruise.

A Sunny, Funny View of Old Age —Sophie Gilbert watches a new HBO documentary centering around acclaimed nonagenarians.

It Comes at Night Is a Post-Apocalyptic Tale of the Unknown —David Sims reviews Trey Edward Shults’s new film, which follows a family trying to survive in a world ravaged by a mysterious disease.

The Disappointments of My Cousin Rachel —Christopher Orr bemoans the staid new film, which falls flat despite a lovely performance by Rachel Weisz.

Your 2017 Summer Movie Preview —David Sims looks ahead to the most anticipated superhero films, indie hits, and auteur capers coming to screens over the next three months.

Bob Dylan’s Nobel Lecture Says the Unsayable —Spencer Kornhaber unpacks the musician’s powerful speech about great literature and the art of songwriting.

Why Wonder Woman Worked for DC—David Sims analyzes the success of the new movie.

The Fitful Evolution of Wonder Woman’s Look—Diana Martinez explains how the superhero’s appearance has been shaped from the start by American culture’s ever-changing ideas of female independence and beauty.

Orange Is the New Black Gambles Big—Sophie Gilbert digs into the return of the Netflix show for its fifth season.

Messiah Complexes: Talking to Damon Lindelof About the The Leftovers Finale—David Sims chats with the show’s co-creator on the writing of the third season, its relationship with religion, and the Wizard of Oz.

James Corden’s Optimism Prevails in London—Sophie Gilbert shows how the Late Late Show host paid tribute to the city in the first of three shows filmed in the U.K. capital.

The Leftovers: A Nicer Story—Spencer Kornhaber and Sophie Gilbert dissect the series finale of the HBO show.

How Al Franken Got America to Take Him Seriously—Sophie Gilbert explores the Minnesota senator’s strange career path through his new book.

Finding Your Audiobook Voice—Michael Frank, the author of The Mighty Franks, describes the peculiar pleasures of writing his memoir—and then recording himself reading the whole thing aloud.

Why Adolescence Lasts Forever—Megan Garber looks at a new book that explores the dynamics of popularity, and the ways our high-school selves stay with us far beyond the teenage years.

The Warriors’ Perfect Basketball—Robert O’Connell argues that Golden State’s dominance could grow stale in the future, but that for now the team presents nightly masterpieces in pursuit of excellence.

The Forgotten Legacy of Bill Lucas—Alex Putterman discusses the Atlanta Braves executive, who became the first black man to run a Major League Baseball team.

Ariana Grande Returns to Manchester, With Allies—Spencer Kornhaber recaps the pop star’s benefit concert, which came with a message of unity—but also a display of resilience and formidable security.

A Musical Voyage Through the Solar System, Darkly—Spencer Kornhaber listens to the bombastic new album from Sufjan Stevens, Nico Muhly, Bryce Dessner, and James McAlister.

Katy Perry Conquers the Early ’90s on Witness—Spencer Kornhaber writes about the singer’s fifth album, which drives the pop-music nostalgia machine forward a few years, with fun results.